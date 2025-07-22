Dune: Awakening falls to "Mixed" Steam reviews as hoarders find yet another way to dupe items, Funcom releases a patch to flatten the exploit and promises another ban wave is "happening already"

Over the past few weeks, Dune: Awakening has been no stranger to various duping glitches and exploits – but Funcom continues to crack down on such issues, with its latest update targeting a couple more.

Just two weeks ago, Dune: Awakening received a major update in patch 1.1.15.0 – but things didn't exactly go smoothly from there. The patch caused "an unfortunate amount of lost bases and equipment," according to Funcom, who stated it was "incredibly sorry" with promises to later "reimburse" items. Since then, the developer has released a couple of hotfixes addressing the update, with a new one having arrived only this week.

The third hotfix, which Funcom details in full on the official Dune: Awakening website, aims to resolve two exploits. The first fixes "a vulnerability that allowed players to dupe Solari at city bankers" – yet another dupe glitch that has left the survival MMO's economy in a strange place. The second overcomes "a vulnerability that allowed players to harness other players' vehicles without having the vehicle permission."

While the update is relatively minor, there are likely more hotfixes and patches to come, and the two changes were much-needed.

Fans seem content with the studio's crackdown on dupe exploits, though, as one Reddit thread on the third hotfix showcases. "Next: banwave," comments a player – only for a dev to respond that they "can confirm this is happening already!"

Others aren't so happy, however, with some reporting lost items post-patch.

There's no telling what Funcom will tackle next, but judging by the game's recent "Mixed" reviews on Steam, there's bound to be plenty on the studio's plate. Thankfully, it's evident the team is on the ball with hotfixes and updates.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dune: Awakening patch fixes the item duplication glitch hoarders discovered a day after devs removed the last one, and I think we all know what happens next