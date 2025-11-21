How to solve the Resident Evil Survival Unit clock puzzle

The Resident Evil Survival Unit clock puzzle has been causing players some issues, as you'll reach a point when building up your Mansion base where you need to solve it before you can move on. Like most puzzles in the game, the answer is nearby but can easily be overlooked, leaving you unsure of what to do with the clock hands. There are survivors who are counting on you for protection, so here's how to solve the clock puzzle in Resident Evil Survival Unit so you can progress through the Mansion.



Looking for a helpful boost? Then check out the current Resident Evil Survival Unit codes and how to redeem them for lots of free resources.

Resident Evil Survival Unit clock puzzle solution