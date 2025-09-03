Where to find the Cronos door code in the dressmakers

You'll need to find a door code in Cronos almost as soon as you start playing, inside a dressmakers shop full of absolutely not creepy mannequin dummies. It's not that hard to actually find, but if you're skim-reading or skipping through the plentiful messages and audio diaries you can uncover, you might slide right past it without even realising.

Where to find the first door code in Cronos

(Image credit: Bloober team)

You'll find a door with a combination code in Cronos when you reach the dressmakers shop, not long after the first locked door in Cronos that has you looking for a key. You'll see a door straight ahead with a mechanism sealing it shut when you first enter this area by ducking under the barrier to get in. Confusingly, it looks a lot like the doors locked by the Traveller's Seal, it just... isn't. Instead you'll need a three digit code found nearby.

When you first enter you'll also get your flashlight in Cronos as you watch a cat run across and through a hole into an adjacent room. Follow the path, around and past the locked door and you'll find a way into second room where the cat went into.

There are a lot of things in this room, so it's easy to get distracted. However, the code for the door is way at the back where you'll find an audio diary from a previous Traveller who states this first door code in Cronos is 367.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Bloober team) (Image credit: Bloober team)

You won't need to memorize this as the game remembers it. Just go back to the door interact with the lock and you'll see the numbers on screen ready for you to interact with.

(Image credit: Bloober Team)

Inside the room you'll find some resources, energy and a door you can unlock to proceed. There's some combat along the way though, so check out my Cronos tips for a guide on how to deal with enemies, as well as prepare you for the rest of the game in general.

