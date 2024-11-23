The first new Super Smash Bros Melee Major winner in almost 20 years almost refunded his flight when he saw his "scary" bracket

Don't Park on the Grass 2024, a Super Smash Bros. Melee tournament, just made history as the first to feature no previous major winners in its final four for over 20 years.

Moky, Aklo, Nicki, and Joshman were the four finalists. Nicki used Ice Climbers to beat Joshman's Fox in the losers bracket and subsequently lost to Aklo's Fox in the losers finals. The Fox on Fox violence continued as Aklo and moky faced off in the finals both using the fighter, but ultimately, moky emerged victorious, beating Aklo 3-1.

Moky has been active since 2015 and is a member of Moist Esports, as is fellow finalist Joshman. This is moky's only major win, and he's the first new winner to be crowned at a major since Tournament Go 6 which took place in August, 2004, as noted by Liquipedia.

I played a lot of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with my flatmates when it launched back in 2018 and we got so sweaty that it nearly tore us apart, but I'm still in awe at the skill displayed by the pros. In the final, moky and Aklo didn't just attack where their opponent was, but where they predicted they'd be in a split-second's time.

The tactic that ended up winning for moky was his consistent ability to knock Aklo off the stage and then edge guard. Fox's recovery move, fire fox, doesn't offer much in the way of aerial movement. It takes time to charge meaning your opponent can get into position to block your return to the stage, and it doesn't actually move Fox very far, so it's futile if you've been sent flying off to the side or below the arena.

"I feel good, dude", moky says during his winner interview . "My bracket was so scary," he says when recounting the journey that led up to his victory. "It was Luigi into Ice Climbers into [Jiggly]puff into two Peach. The first time I ever looked at my bracket I checked to see if my flight was refundable."

It just goes to show that you should always give yourself a chance, you just might surprise yourself.

