GameStop confirms that Nintendo has discontinued the Mario Kart World Switch 2 bundle, meaning the racing game will soon be $80 or nothing

News
By published

I wouldn't be shocked to see it return eventually

Mario Kart World screenshot showing a racer almost getting eaten by a dinosaur
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo has seemingly discontinued the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle, following a leaked internal memo and later confirmation from GameStop.

A big saving grace for Mario Kart World – following its price backlash and general criticism – has been the fact that a majority of people only paid $50 for the game as a part of the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle offered at the system's launch. While $80 was a frankly ridiculous price point, especially in the aftermath of Mario Kart World being considered a disappointment by many (not that it ever had a hope of standing up to 11 years of buildup), Nintendo offering a cheaper way to get it made it an easy sale.