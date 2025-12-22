GameStop confirms that Nintendo has discontinued the Mario Kart World Switch 2 bundle, meaning the racing game will soon be $80 or nothing

Nintendo has seemingly discontinued the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle, following a leaked internal memo and later confirmation from GameStop.

A big saving grace for Mario Kart World – following its price backlash and general criticism – has been the fact that a majority of people only paid $50 for the game as a part of the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle offered at the system's launch. While $80 was a frankly ridiculous price point, especially in the aftermath of Mario Kart World being considered a disappointment by many (not that it ever had a hope of standing up to 11 years of buildup), Nintendo offering a cheaper way to get it made it an easy sale.

However, when the bundle was announced, Nintendo did note that the bundle would be a "Limited time production through Fall 2025," and keeping to its word, it looks like the arrival of Winter has also brought the end of this bundle.

As posted by Nintendeal on Twitter , what is claimed to be a leaked internal GameStop memo states, "This bundle SKU has now reached end of lifecycle, and additional units will no longer be produced." The memo notes that this bundle should be recommended to customers thanks to the savings, adding that "Future replenishment of Nintendo Switch 2 will be the base console."

GameStop itself later took to Twitter , seemingly confirming the validity of this memo, saying, "The Mario Kart World Switch 2 Bundle will no longer be produced," urging people to pick up the bundle "while supplies last." At the time of writing, the bundle is still available on the Nintendo store website, so presumably there's still a fair few out there.

Given that Nintendo also released a Pokemon Legends: Z-A Nintendo Switch 2 bundle earlier this year, I think it's safe to assume that major releases (presumably the Mario, Zelda, Pokemon, and Animal Crossing games of the world) could get bundles of their own, offering a discount on the included games going forward. And considering how many times Nintendo bundled Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with the original Switch, I wouldn't be surprised if theNintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle comes back as a Black Friday deal in the future.

