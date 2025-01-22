As Nintendo remains quiet on Switch 2 lineup, retailer lists "New 3D Mario" and "Legend of Zelda Remake/Remaster" under 2025 games

Now that we've had our first look at the Switch 2 , several big questions remain, but perhaps the main one is simply about the console's game lineup. What's it going to include? Nintendo hasn't revealed that many 2025 games yet in general, but you wouldn't think that was the case looking at certain listings from retailer Newegg, which suggest that new Mario and Zelda titles are releasing this year.

As highlighted by @Stealth40k on Twitter , if you go onto Newegg's website looking to buy a Nintendo eShop gift card, the product's description greets you with a short list of "2025 games," presumably as inspiration for what you or the gift card's recipient might want to spend the balance on. Other than the existing Switch releases we already knew about, like Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond , and Pokemon Legends: Z-A , there's also mention of a "new Mario Kart." We saw this game during the Switch 2 reveal trailer, but it wasn't actually given a release date (or even a title yet, for that matter, so it might not actually be called Mario Kart 9 ). However, that's not the strangest thing listed here.

At the time of writing, Newegg also has a "new 3D Mario" and "Legend of Zelda Remake/Remaster" on its 2025 games list. These, uh, haven't been announced. Newegg doesn't offer any further details on these, so it's not clear if they're supposed to be Switch 2 titles, even if the timing appears to line up. Importantly, we also can't guarantee that this isn't just a mistake on the retailer's end – perhaps someone's list of predictions accidentally got published by mistake. Its apparent uncertainty over what the supposed Zelda game is actually supposed to be would match this tone.

Hypothetically, though, these two games would make solid choices to bolster the Switch 2's library, especially at or around launch. Not counting the expanded re-release of 2013's Super Mario 3D World, we've not had a brand new 3D Mario game since Super Mario Odyssey in 2017, a few months after the Switch's launch. As for Zelda, you can never go wrong with that – there's no doubt that some are still hoping for ports of the Wii U versions of Wind Waker and Twilight Princess, so those would be immediate winners.

We'll just have to wait to see what Nintendo reveals later this year – perhaps it might give us more game details during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct in April.

Nintendo says Switch 2 backwards compatibility exists because it's "the best direction" for consumers.