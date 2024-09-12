From Maya to Rome, Firaxis reveals Civilization 7's first six civs and there are "many more still to come"

There's not much longer left before Firaxis Games' highly anticipated Civilization 7 releases now, so it's not surprising that the developers are teasing upcoming content - including the first six available in-game civilizations, from the Antiquity Age to the Exploration Age.

In a recent post , Firaxis reveals the first few civs of Civilization 7. These include five from the Antiquity Age - Aksum, Egypt, Maya, Maurya, and Rome. The final civ, the Shawnee, falls within the Exploration Age - although, unlike the others, it won't be available outside of paid DLC. The studio didn't announce any civs from the Modern Age, but devs did write that there are "many more still to come!"

Fans are already speculating about what future civs could be. A new Reddit thread discussing Firaxis' reveal post shows as much, with excited commenters suggesting everything from Greece to the Inca Empire. "Greece is very likely given we have several Wonders made by them," reads one fan's response. "Really praying for base game Incas," writes another. Further replies include suggestions of China, Japan, and more.

Meet the first civs of #Civ7💠 𝐀𝐊𝐒𝐔𝐌👁️ 𝐄𝐆𝐘𝐏𝐓🐆 𝐌𝐀𝐘𝐀🌷 𝐌𝐀𝐔𝐑𝐘𝐀🏛️ 𝐑𝐎𝐌𝐄🌟 𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐖𝐍𝐄𝐄Visit the Game Guide to discover each civ's unique abilities, with many more still to come!📚 https://t.co/BMP6TqeCZm pic.twitter.com/whGV8CDhwKSeptember 11, 2024

The civs announced so far are proving popular, too - fans seem content with Firaxis' starter six. One comments that they're "so glad to see the Maya in it from the beginning this time," while others discuss how refreshing some of the options are this time around: "Finally, an Indian civ that focuses on Military and Science." As someone who loves history and has dabbled in the series' predecessors myself, I can't wait to explore the Maurya Empire.

For more information on each of the six civs revealed in Civilization 7, fans can check the game's official website . There's not long to wait now before players can discover how all of the civs function in-game for themselves, thankfully - Firaxis' hotly anticipated strategy game is set to release next year on February 11. That leaves just five months between now and the launch - a short period indeed considering the eight years that have passed since Civ 6 first dropped.

Need even more to look forward to? Here are some new games coming this year and beyond.