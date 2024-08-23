Dev behind turn-based strategy hit Tactical Breach Wizards shocked to slot in behind Black Myth: Wukong and the Steam Deck: "Basically number one"

Tactical Breach Wizards was only just released yesterday, but it's already shaping up to be one of the best strategy games on Steam - and current charts show as much.

Renegade wizards in Kevlar, wild conspiracies, and rewinding time to try again - Tactical Breach Wizards boasts all this and much more. It's a true delight for turn-based players and fans of all things chaotic yet fun - and judging by stats so far, others would agree. The new game is topping Steam's chart of best sellers in third place, right behind mammoth Black Myth: Wukong and Valve 's own Steam Deck.

Suspicious Developments designer Tom Francis shares the game's exciting feat in a thread, starting by explaining that he's "been working on this for almost half my career." Before he spotted his strategy gem in third place, he shared where he hoped to see it: "Black Myth Wukong is obviously unassailable this week, and I don't think we can beat the Steam Deck itself, so before release, I was wondering where we might place."

Well, we've already got our answer: top! We're officially the third best selling game on Steam right now, which today is basically number one. I'm claiming. Thanks so much everyone, holy shit. pic.twitter.com/11TYm1Smv1August 22, 2024

Tactical Breach Wizards placed third - and Francis is ecstatic. "Well, we've already got our answer: top! We're officially the third best-selling game on Steam right now, which today is basically number one," he writes upon discovering his game's position. "I'm claiming. Thanks so much everyone, holy shit." He makes a valid point - third place is pretty much equivalent to first considering Black Myth: Wukong's player count .

If you're interested in checking Tactical Breach Wizards out for yourself and finding out why the strategy game is already soaring on Steam , you can buy it right now for just $17.99 while it's 10% off - discounted in honor of its recent release. Reviews are stellar so far with a rating overall of "Very Positive" and countless comments describing why it's a "top-tier" turn-based experience to dive straight into.

