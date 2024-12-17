Civilization 7 fans jealous of old man with wonderful flexibility beg the strategy game's developer to make him stop dancing

People who play Sid Meier's Civilization love the turn-based strategy game series' commitment to detail, unless it involves dancing. They do not want to see anyone dancing, especially if it's a cute little old man with overalls.

"BREAKING," developer Firaxis posted on Twitter . "Prospector hits the Griddy in Sid Meier's Civilization 7." An accompanying clip shows a prospector, a unique civilian unit capable of improving land resources, triumphantly kicking all around next to his donkey. He could be indeed hitting the victorious griddy , like an NFL player, or like a child who dropped their Robux gift card into their ice cream cone, but successfully picked it up with their booger finger.

More likely, though, the prospector is demonstrating his ankle flexibility with the classic guy-in-the-wilderness jig . This jig has been around for decades to communicate just guy stuff, like finding gold nuggets in Oregon and other things like that. The romp fits perfectly into Civ 7's aim to communicate the majesty of the way civilizations, in some ways, shapeshift over centuries, and, in other ways, stay the same, like in letting people jig up and down.

But Civilization players – undoubtedly jealous that the Civ 7 prospector seems to have much stronger shins than they do – aren't having it. On Twitter, in response to Firaxis' clip, many fans cry out against the old man and demand he quit his mesmerizing dance.

"Please permanently remove this from the game before launch, thank you," says one no-nonsense commenter .

"Remove this," commands another .

I dream of a civilization where we can all jig in peace.

