Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 rumors have just been upgraded from podcast mentions and Call of Duty map teasers to a full countdown on the official Activision website
The wait might finally be coming to an end
Fans have spent years holding out hope that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 would someday follow up the excellent remake of the original two games, and the past few days have seen rumors of the game's existence reach a fever pitch. If you had any doubts left, Activision has dropped a very suspicious countdown timer on the series' official website.
As of today, the official Tony Hawk's Pro Skater website is marking an 11-day countdown to March 4, 2025. Yes, in an American number format that date would be 3/4. I cannot officially say "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 confirmed" to you today, but I think I can safely assert that most video game marketers would understand the volume of torches and pitchforks they'd face if they did not announce this remake next month.
This comes after Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 saw the return of the skateboard-themed Grind map, complete with a Tony Hawk logo and that March 4 date. When Twitter account CharlieIntel took note of the Easter egg, both Tony Hawk and Xbox dropped some not-exactly-subtle eyes emojis on the whole thing.
And all of this comes just a few days after skater Tyshawn Jones, who previously appeared in the 1+2 remake, casually revealed on a podcast that he was about to appear in a new Tony Hawk remaster "that's about to come out." The only real question on anybody's minds now is whether that March 4 date will see merely the announcement or a full shadowdrop of the new remake.
A previous version of this game never got off the ground, as planned Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 + 4 remasters were cancelled after a developer merger.
