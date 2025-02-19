As Activision stays quiet, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 actor casually reveals there's another remaster "that's about to come out"

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 remaster rumors abound as a skater who worked on the first two remasters has revealed there's another game coming out.

Appearing on the Breakfast Show podcast (thanks, Gematsu), Tyshawn Jones rather casually dropped the potential news that there's a new Tony Hawk's Pro Skater remaster on the way, and apparently it's not far off."

"I'm in a Tony Hawk coming out, that's cool," Jones said. "They got a new one they remastering so that's about to come out. I was in the last one."

Jones was a playable skater in the 2020 release of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, which bundled together the iconic first two games of the long-running skating series. Jones is one of a handful of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 skaters who wasn't in the original two games (he was one year old at the time of the first game's launch).

To be clear, Activision has yet to announce anything, and since this is coming from an actor who worked on the earlier games, I suppose this qualifies as a leak.

Tony Hawk himself teased back in September that he's been working on a new project with Activision that "fans will truly appreciate." With these new comments from Jones, it's looking likelier than ever that we're getting a new Tony Hawk game soon. Now, whether that's Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 or Tony Hawk's Underground and American Wasteland is anyone's guess. (But it's probably the former.)

