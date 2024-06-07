Hogwarts Legacy didn't have the beloved books' iconic sport, but Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions does and it's officially coming this year

As Summer Game Fest takes off, first looks and release dates are rolling in - including one long-awaited reveal regarding Hogwarts Legacy's sporty successor, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

While it's been a good year since the new Harry Potter game all about Quidditch was first brought to light, Warner Bros. Games hasn't shared all that much since. During today's opening night of Summer Game Fest, though, the developer graced us with a lengthy new trailer as well as Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions' official release date. It looks like the game is all about the legendary magical sport, and more excitingly, features both multiplayer and single-player modes.

If you're more interested in soaring the skies on your broom competitively against other Quidditch players, you can do that, too. There's online PvP play in the soon-to-come Harry Potter game, which you can queue up for either solo or alongside some friends. Expect to see familiar faces from the books and films as you play including Harry himself, Hermione, and Ron, as well as beloved wizarding world locations like the Weasley Burrow.

The game, which developers call "an authentic representation of the fan-favorite sport," is set to drop on September 3 this year and will be available to play on every platform - including all consoles and PC. Fans with access to a Game Pass subscription can play on day one for free. PlayStation Plus members can also enjoy Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions for free, but only between September 3 and September 30.