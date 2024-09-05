Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions players are begging their teammates to actually stop the enemy Seeker from grabbing the Snitch, even if it's not as crucial as it once was

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions has only been out for two days, but players are already begging their Beater teammates to focus on taking out the match's MVP whenever possible.

Hogwarts Legacy may not have featured Quidditch, but the wizarding sport has now made a return in its own separate game . Like in the Harry Potter books and movies, there are four roles in Quidditch Champions – the Keeper (goalkeeper), Chaser (goal-scorer), Beater (a mixed defender and attacker role), and Seeker, whose aim is to find and catch the valuable Golden Snitch for a heap of points. According to Reddit, however, many players are currently rather disgruntled with their Beater teammates, as some apparently aren't doing a very successful job of stopping the Seekers, well, seeking.

"If you play Beater… Please for the love of god, target the Seeker when the Snitch comes out," one Reddit user begs .

As you might imagine, this activity has also been noticed by the Seekers in question, particularly when it's their own team's Beater that's not doing a fantastic job. "Nothing is as infuriating as a Seeker if their team does this well and my team doesn't," one writes . "I'm flying around the pitch like Neo, while the other Seeker is just having a great time sniffing that Snitch's butt." Another adds : "It's so annoying when my Beater is AWOL and theirs is hunting down every living thing like Voldemort incarnate."

Quidditch Champions has made significant changes to how the Snitch actually works , which is undoubtedly due to the original rules being rather silly. In the books and movies, the Snitch grants 150 points to the team that grabs it and instantly ends the game, which sort of invalidates the other players' efforts before that, when goals were only worth 10 points.

In comparison, Quidditch Champions' 30-point Snitch might seem a bit less exciting, but in a revamped version of the wizarding sport where it's a first-to-100 race, it still makes a big difference. With that in mind, it's understandable why some players are annoyed at certain Beaters for not focusing on stopping the enemy team from grabbing it, but there's definitely plenty of time for people to hone their skills yet.

