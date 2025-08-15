Animal Crossing co-creator and longtime Mario Kart programmer are the leads behind the Nintendo Switch 2's newest exclusive, a Rocket League-esque basketball game

Drag x Drive is the latest Nintendo title to drop as a Switch 2 exclusive, but its sporty setting and Rocket League vibes might leave you surprised about its developers – a team that boasts the likes of Animal Crossing, Mario Kart, and Splatoon legends.

The director behind Drag x Drive is none other than Yoshinori Konishi, a programmer who has worked on nearly every Mario Kart game since the 2008 entry on the Wii. Although he's got plenty of experience on Nintendo titles, the new 3v3 basketball game is his first foray into actually directing himself. He's not alone, though – Konishi is joined by other studio veterans like Drag x Drive producer Hisashi Nogami.

Nogami co-created Animal Crossing and went on to direct or produce every game in the cozy series, starting with the original 2001 title on the Nintendo 64 – and yes, this includes Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which proved to be the best-selling entry shortly after its release in 2020. Nogami also notably acted as co-creator on another beloved game: Splatoon. He isn't the only former Splatoon dev on Drag x Drive, either.

Takahisa Ikejiri is Drag x Drive's art director, but he previously worked as an artist for both Splatoon 2 and Splatoon 3. He designed bosses like the Flyfish and the Stinger, going on to dabble in player and weapon design. It's safe to say the Drag x Drive devs have plenty of experience under their belts already, with credits from Animal Crossing to Mario Kart to Splatoon – and now, the 3v3 basketball game.

It's certainly a unique title when compared to those they've all worked on in the past, but it's not all that surprising to see – after all, many Nintendo devs' portfolios span various genres and franchises.

