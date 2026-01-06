Sony worries games have become "very complicated, so players who are not experts oftentimes quit playing" in patent for AI-generated "ghost" that beats games for you

Sony's patented ghost would show you how to solve puzzles, make combos, and more

God of War Ragnarok
(Image credit: Sony/Santa Monica Studio)

In a potentially helpful application of generative AI, Sony has patented a "ghost" assistance system that would help players beat games by having a phantom character directly show them how to complete certain tasks or just finish them automatically.

As All About AI spotted, Sony's newly surfaced April 2025 patent describes an AI "trained using training footage of gameplay of the game to identify a scenario occurring in the context of the gameplay of the player." Welcome to patent speech, folks. When prompted by the player, through a bespoke interface, button press, gesture, verbal inputs via audio devices, or some combination of these or other methods, the AI would share (via "interactive conversation") or directly demonstrate how to beat sections of a game.