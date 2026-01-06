Sony worries games have become "very complicated, so players who are not experts oftentimes quit playing" in patent for AI-generated "ghost" that beats games for you

In a potentially helpful application of generative AI, Sony has patented a "ghost" assistance system that would help players beat games by having a phantom character directly show them how to complete certain tasks or just finish them automatically.

As All About AI spotted, Sony's newly surfaced April 2025 patent describes an AI "trained using training footage of gameplay of the game to identify a scenario occurring in the context of the gameplay of the player." Welcome to patent speech, folks. When prompted by the player, through a bespoke interface, button press, gesture, verbal inputs via audio devices, or some combination of these or other methods, the AI would share (via "interactive conversation") or directly demonstrate how to beat sections of a game.

From the patent's verbiage and its attached drawings, this system sounds like watching an overlaid version of your character conjured and controlled by an AI. Picture the player phantoms attached to FromSoftware's iconic messages and bloodstains, but much smarter and more dynamic. A little guy appears to show you where to go, what to do, or even to "provide example controller input sequences."