The Sims competitor inZOI dethrones Hollow Knight: Silksong to become most wishlisted game on Steam

inZOI , developer Krafton's Instagram-ready Sims rival, has just replaced the much awaited Metroidvania sequel Hollow Knight: Silksong as the most wishlisted game on Steam.

That may sound like a particularly Herculean feat, but it's not, really – Silksong has been stumbling on and off Steam's number-one wishlists spot for years now, having also been recently replaced by Monster Hunter Wilds and Valve's hero shooter Deadlock.

But, like any worthwhile fallen hero, Silksong usually manages to bounce back. That unnatural endurance might be the only obvious benefit to the game's indefinite delay, which developer Team Cherry first implemented in 2023.

As time drips on and Silksong's release date starts sounding more like a dream than an inevitability, fans have become more willing to cling to even the smallest specks of hope. Xbox recently called Silksong one of its "upcoming games" in a press release, for example, and Team Cherry just issued some fairly innocuous metadata changes to Silksong's Steam page . Thus, the game gets more wishlists as exhausted fans will themselves into believing it's finally coming out.

inZOI's rise to fame is less elusive, though. The life sim, which will release in Early Access on March 28, has presented itself as a hyperreal and manicured alternative to The Sims – a big swing, to be sure. For decades, The Sims has been the social sim of choice for many gamers, especially those who are female , so, if inZOI's wishlists are any indication, its popularity could lead to an even bigger upset than only a Steam chart power struggle.

For now, though, it seems that The Sims franchise can sit comfortably in its success. Contributor Miri Teixeira writes in our GamesRadar+ inZOI review that the Early Access game "promises so much and currently falls so short."

