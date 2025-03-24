The Sims competitor inZOI dethrones Hollow Knight: Silksong to become most wishlisted game on Steam

By published

Stand down, Silksong

inZOI Character Studio trailer screenshot showing a young woman with ginger-y hair and a light baseball cap smiling to the side
(Image credit: Krafton)

inZOI, developer Krafton's Instagram-ready Sims rival, has just replaced the much awaited Metroidvania sequel Hollow Knight: Silksong as the most wishlisted game on Steam.

That may sound like a particularly Herculean feat, but it's not, really – Silksong has been stumbling on and off Steam's number-one wishlists spot for years now, having also been recently replaced by Monster Hunter Wilds and Valve's hero shooter Deadlock.

But, like any worthwhile fallen hero, Silksong usually manages to bounce back. That unnatural endurance might be the only obvious benefit to the game's indefinite delay, which developer Team Cherry first implemented in 2023.

As time drips on and Silksong's release date starts sounding more like a dream than an inevitability, fans have become more willing to cling to even the smallest specks of hope. Xbox recently called Silksong one of its "upcoming games" in a press release, for example, and Team Cherry just issued some fairly innocuous metadata changes to Silksong's Steam page. Thus, the game gets more wishlists as exhausted fans will themselves into believing it's finally coming out.

inZOI's rise to fame is less elusive, though. The life sim, which will release in Early Access on March 28, has presented itself as a hyperreal and manicured alternative to The Sims – a big swing, to be sure. For decades, The Sims has been the social sim of choice for many gamers, especially those who are female, so, if inZOI's wishlists are any indication, its popularity could lead to an even bigger upset than only a Steam chart power struggle.

For now, though, it seems that The Sims franchise can sit comfortably in its success. Contributor Miri Teixeira writes in our GamesRadar+ inZOI review that the Early Access game "promises so much and currently falls so short."

The creator of upcoming life sim Inzoi says he was "recklessly brave to even think about creating a game of this scale."

Ashley Bardhan
Ashley Bardhan
Senior Writer

Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.

