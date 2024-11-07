The Sims 4's hyper-realistic competitor inZOI was just delayed until 2025, as devs hope to give it "the best possible start"
It was originally set to launch later this year
PUBG studio Krafton reveals that developers are taking extra time to work on inZOI, their stunningly realistic life sim that could rival The Sims 4. Unfortunately, this also means that the game has now been delayed until next year.
Originally set to launch into Early Access later this year, producer and director Hyungjun "Kjun" Kim explains in a recent Discord message that inZOI's release has now been delayed to March 28, 2025, instead. He discusses the game's character creator demo and how player feedback has helped shape development following fans' hands-on time with inZOI - and how it has also influenced Krafton's decision to delay Early Access.
"Your response and feedback made us realize the responsibility we have to provide players with the most complete experience possible," writes Kjun, going on to unveil a new launch date. "This message is about that realization. After reviewing your feedback from inZOI: Character Studio and analyzing a wealth of data from our various play tests, we have made our decision to release inZOI in Early Access on March 28, 2025."
Kjun apologizes "that we could not bring you the game sooner, but this decision reflects our commitment to giving inZOI the best possible start." He compares development to "raising a human child," as both call for "extra love and care." That's how Krafton sees inZOI's journey - "a game that we will be nurturing together from its Early Access birth." The studio wants to give the game "a stronger foundation," hence the delay.
I can't lie - after the Life by You debacle and the seemingly never-ending wait for Paralives, I'm a bit worried. As a longtime Sims stan, however, I'll keep holding out hope for a viable competitor with a genuine release. Kjun's words are reassuring at least, as he says Krafton is "striving to create a game that truly captures the essence of life simulation" and states that the "goal is to deliver an experience fans can enjoy for years to come."
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.