The Sims 4's hyper-realistic competitor inZOI was just delayed until 2025, as devs hope to give it "the best possible start"

PUBG studio Krafton reveals that developers are taking extra time to work on inZOI, their stunningly realistic life sim that could rival The Sims 4. Unfortunately, this also means that the game has now been delayed until next year.

Originally set to launch into Early Access later this year, producer and director Hyungjun "Kjun" Kim explains in a recent Discord message that inZOI's release has now been delayed to March 28, 2025, instead. He discusses the game's character creator demo and how player feedback has helped shape development following fans' hands-on time with inZOI - and how it has also influenced Krafton's decision to delay Early Access.

"Your response and feedback made us realize the responsibility we have to provide players with the most complete experience possible," writes Kjun, going on to unveil a new launch date. "This message is about that realization. After reviewing your feedback from inZOI: Character Studio and analyzing a wealth of data from our various play tests, we have made our decision to release inZOI in Early Access on March 28, 2025."

inZOI 'Create a Zoi' Community Creations - YouTube Watch On

Kjun apologizes "that we could not bring you the game sooner, but this decision reflects our commitment to giving inZOI the best possible start." He compares development to "raising a human child," as both call for "extra love and care." That's how Krafton sees inZOI's journey - "a game that we will be nurturing together from its Early Access birth." The studio wants to give the game "a stronger foundation," hence the delay.

I can't lie - after the Life by You debacle and the seemingly never-ending wait for Paralives , I'm a bit worried. As a longtime Sims stan, however, I'll keep holding out hope for a viable competitor with a genuine release. Kjun's words are reassuring at least, as he says Krafton is "striving to create a game that truly captures the essence of life simulation" and states that the "goal is to deliver an experience fans can enjoy for years to come."

