Stardew Valley doesn't have mod support on console for "numerous reasons" says creator ConcernedApe, but he's not "opposed" to it if it's ever possible

Stardew Valley creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone says he hasn't ruled out mod support for his farming simulator on console, but doesn't think "it would be possible for numerous reasons." A decade after the game was first released, it continues to have a thriving community of players in no small part thanks to the modding community.

For PC players there are almost 30k mods available for Barone's indie hit on Nexus Mods at the time of writing. These add everything from new flora and fauna, more romance options, and even different ways to move around the map. However, mods are currently only available to PC players, with no support for people to create their own mods on console.