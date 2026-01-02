Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe donates $125,000 to open-source C# framework his hit farming sim uses, with "an ongoing monthly commitment" to boot

Eric Barone, the creator of perennial farming sim favorite Stardew Valley who operates under the pseudonym ConcernedApe, is helping to make sure game devs can enjoy many of the same resources he's made use of for years to come. Not only has he made a large donation to one such piece of software, but he’s signed up to be a regular donor from here on out.

MonoGame is a C# framework designed to make game development easier and more streamlined. It's been used by hundreds of developers, including several prolific ones, Barone being among them. As such, the Stardew Valley mastermind has now donated $125,000 to the toolkit, as well as pledging to make monthly contributions of some description for the foreseeable future.

"Today we are happy to announce that ConcernedApe has made a very generous initial donation of $125,000 and an ongoing monthly commitment to the project," MonoGame says in a statement on Twitter. "This extraordinary show of support, alongside ongoing contributions from other studios and individuals, helps ensure MonoGame continues to be the open-source C# framework that game developers of all sizes can rely on."

Stardew itself actually only became part of the MonoGame contingency in 2021, after spending years on XNA beforehand. But a quick scan of the projects using the framework will tell you how much thanks you owe this thing – Axiom Verge, Celeste, and Streets of Rage 4 are among the long list of games listed on the official site.

Barone is making sure that list keeps growing, making good on the influential position he now holds within the industry. Just one more reason to smile when booting up Stardew Valley and look forward to his next game, Hotel Chocolatier.

