Jurassic World Evolution 3 is adding hot air balloons, and I can't imagine a worse place to be when my pteranodons break containment

Jurassic World Evolution 3 developer Frontier has revealed a new gameplay feature coming to the dino management sim: hot air balloons, a series first that'll let tourists take to the sky for an aerial view of your prehistoric theme park.

Frontier revealed the new Balloon Tour feature exclusively here on GamesRadar+, showing off some gameplay snippets captured from an entirely new perspective. You can check it out for yourself below:

The way it works is simple: just plop down your Balloon Tour building directly into your park, set a series of waypoints to determine where the balloon travels, and watch guests flow in and then subsequently fly up and take in the views.

Although the views look great, I'm not sure there's a more theoretically dangerous place to be than a hot air balloon in the event of a containment breach in the world of Jurassic. You'd have very little control of where you land, you aren't safe from the flying lizards like pterosaurs, and you're in a poppable vessel hundreds of feet in the air. A kayak might give the hot air balloon a run for its money, but you'd have to be paddling in the Mosasaurus enclosure for that to be an issue. It's not exactly clear if hot air balloon tourists will be in any danger if and when dinos break loose in Jurassic World Evolution 3, but I know I'd rather be in a buggy with Jeff Goldblum by my side. (A Frontier representative has since confirmed that the balloon tours cannot be attacked nor popped, which is good to know but doesn't prevent me from finding the hypothetical scenario terrifying.)

Anyway, yes, Jurassic World Evolution 3 will have hot air balloons, featuring various Jurassic World and Jurassic Park skins, at launch on October 21.

