Hyper-realistic The Sims rival inZOI will announce a "roadmap for future updates, and pricing and DLC plans" in this month's showcase

InZOI Studio is holding a global showcase later this month to dive into the nuts and bolts of its upcoming life sim competitor.

We're only a few weeks away from the early access launch of Krafton's The Sims maybe-rival, and to give everyone an idea of exactly what to expect, the developer is hosting a livestream set to kick off on March 18 at 6pm PST, or March 19 at 1am GMT for all the night owls across the pond, available to watch on YouTube and Twitch.

InZoit Studio has been pretty open about the fancy new features in its life sim, including a karma system that might make ghostly Zoi stick around after death, NVIDIA AI tech to power its characters, and the ability to turn real-life photos into in-game items. So game director Hyungjun 'Kjun' Kim will instead go over "new release details such as key features coming to early access, a vision and roadmap for future updates, and pricing and DLC plans" in the showcase.

Any information about inZOI's price has been weirdly under wraps thus far, leaving us in the dark about whether we'll be able to pay one upfront fee or whether it'll go the free-to-play route. The mention of DLC plans makes me think inZOI might have more traditionally Sims-shaped expansions and content packs, though that doesn't completely rule out the possibility of an in-game shop or other microtransactions appearing, too. We'll find out soon enough.

The showcase is also set to feature various other developer interviews to "reveal behind-the-scenes stories and insights into the game’s development process."

InZOI is set to launch into early access on March 28.

