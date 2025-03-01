Hyper-realistic The Sims rival inZOI will announce a "roadmap for future updates, and pricing and DLC plans" in this month's showcase

News
By
published

Just a few weeks before the life sim's early access launch

inZOI Character Studio screenshot showing a young woman with short black/pink hair, black cat-like ears, and a black blouse with a bowtie
(Image credit: Krafton)

InZOI Studio is holding a global showcase later this month to dive into the nuts and bolts of its upcoming life sim competitor.

We're only a few weeks away from the early access launch of Krafton's The Sims maybe-rival, and to give everyone an idea of exactly what to expect, the developer is hosting a livestream set to kick off on March 18 at 6pm PST, or March 19 at 1am GMT for all the night owls across the pond, available to watch on YouTube and Twitch.

InZoit Studio has been pretty open about the fancy new features in its life sim, including a karma system that might make ghostly Zoi stick around after death, NVIDIA AI tech to power its characters, and the ability to turn real-life photos into in-game items. So game director Hyungjun 'Kjun' Kim will instead go over "new release details such as key features coming to early access, a vision and roadmap for future updates, and pricing and DLC plans" in the showcase.

Any information about inZOI's price has been weirdly under wraps thus far, leaving us in the dark about whether we'll be able to pay one upfront fee or whether it'll go the free-to-play route. The mention of DLC plans makes me think inZOI might have more traditionally Sims-shaped expansions and content packs, though that doesn't completely rule out the possibility of an in-game shop or other microtransactions appearing, too. We'll find out soon enough.

The showcase is also set to feature various other developer interviews to "reveal behind-the-scenes stories and insights into the game’s development process."

InZOI is set to launch into early access on March 28.

inZOI's "community simulation" approach to the life sim genre could make it The Sims 4's biggest rival yet

See more PC Gaming News
CATEGORIES
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about simulation
Riding horses with friends in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley's new Nintendo Switch patch accidentally shipped with some big errors, Eric Barone warns folks to avoid certain areas: "I'm very ashamed to say this"
Stardew Valley Abigail

Stardew Valley patch squashes Nintendo Switch bug that made your favorite villagers incredibly easy to romance
Werner Herzog in The Mandalorian

Star Wars fans are sharing their favorite unbelievable canon cameos – and some of them are seriously deep-cut

See more latest