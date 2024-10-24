Eric Barone confirms Stardew Valley update 1.6.9 for all platforms and reminds fans some new stuff is "better experienced" on a new save
Stardew Valley 1.6 is "still on track" to release on console in November
Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has assured fans that the massive 1.6 update is still set to launch on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on November 4 as previously announced. In doing so, he also confirmed the new 1.6.9 update is coming to all platforms, including PC, on the same day.
Stardew Valley 1.6 is a behemoth of an update packed to the brim with gameplay tweaks and quality of life updates big and small, with the addition of the brand new Meadowlands farm type being the biggest highlight. We've known about the November release date since September, and Barone has given a few small updates on its development in the weeks since, but it's good to have assurance that everything's still lining up.
"Everything is still on track for Nov 4th: 1.6 update on Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS & Android," Barone said in a tweet on Thursday. "All platforms will receive the new 1.6.9 update as well, including PC."
Barone re-confirmed that you'll be able to continue your existing save in Stardew Valley 1.6, although he also once again reminded players that "some of the new content would probably be better experienced in the context of a new playthrough.
You can continue on your current save. The only thing you might miss are some dialogue lines. And the new farm type. However, some of the new content would probably be better experienced in the context of a new playthroughOctober 24, 2024
The aforementioned 1.6.9 update is in beta now and, naturally, isn't nearly as significant as the base 1.6 update. Still, it gives Sam and Shane work portraits for when they're working at JojaMart, which is nice for Sam and Shane, and includes a laundry list of balance changes, quality of life tweaks, and bug fixes. You can see the full 1.6.9 changelog here for a preview of what's to come on November 4.
In the meantime, here are some games like Stardew Valley we recommend trying out.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.