Devs behind adorable creature-collecting life sim Moonstone Island reveal their next game, which is "not sequel but also not not sequel"
Moonstone Academy is now official
Indie developer Studio Supersoft has just revealed its next project that's set in the same fantasy universe as its absolutely adorable life simulation creature-collector Moonstone Island.
The developer decided to usher in the new year with a surprise reveal, posting a clip to social media while asking, "Who wants to see what we're working on next?" What's next, then, is a game called Moonstone Academy, which the team say is something in between a sequel and... non-sequel?
"Not DLC but not sequel but also not not sequel," it tweeted. "Another entry into the moonstone universe."
The brief Moonstone Academy clip has the same gorgeous pixel art as the team's last game, this time with a slightly slanted camera angle, as a uniformed character sprints up a set of stairs before flying off on a magical, propellor-attached bike.
I guess the biggest differences this time around, judging off this reveal, is that it'll presumably be set in a magical school of sorts and taking off in the clouds will probably play a big part too. That aside, we don't know too much more about Moonstone Academy, but there's a good chance the creature collecting and life sim elements from Moonstone Island will make an appearance here as well.
Moonstone Island has a Very Positive rating on Steam, with players gushing about how it smartly remixes ideas from both Stardew Valley and Slay the Spire into a game with a vibe all its own.
