After 3 years, Slime Rancher 2 finally hits full release at 94% positive Steam reviews – and the cozy farming sim sequel has arrived right on time to tide me over until Stardew Valley 1.7

It's finally here… after three (very long, if you ask my impatient self) years in Early Access on Steam, Slime Rancher 2 – the cozy farming sim sequel of my dreams – has fully released and is already impressing fans of the original.

Slime Rancher 2 first dropped in Early Access three years ago, exciting fans of the first sim – and, of course, garnering countless questions about its next big update or full release. These queries all built up over time, with patches adding everything to the game from new slimes to gadgets throughout those few years, until developer and publisher Monomi Park announced that 1.0 would arrive September 23… and here it is.

With adorable robo-gadgets, wiggly new slimes, expanded story content, and more, the hotly anticipated 1.0 release is drawing both longtime fans and newcomers alike into the whimsical experience that is Slime Rancher 2 (and the celebratory 35% off certainly helps, too). Judging by players' reactions so far on Steam, which show the sequel sitting at a comfortable 94% rating and "Very Positive" reviews overall, it was worth the wait.

"Been playing since pre-release," reads one such review from earlier today. "The game has grown so lovely since it was first available. It's a really relaxing game." Another player simply writes, "If you liked the first one, you will also like this one" – a sentiment that I can definitely agree with. It's just as colorful, cozy, silly, and vibrant as Slime Rancher was, albeit with some quality-of-life upgrades and more engaging farming sim-esque gameplay.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm going to dive back in and gather some plorts. After all, Slime Rancher 2 has arrived right on time to tide me over until Stardew Valley gets its recently unveiled 1.7 update – which isn't going to be for "a while," sadly.

