Stardew Valley 1.7 is as mysterious as ever, but that's because ConcernedApe doesn't want "too much hype" for the farming sim's new update as "it's going to be a while" before it's ready

Stardew Valley mastermind Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone recently unveiled a 1.7 update for his 2016 farming sim, but he hasn't provided many details on it yet – and it's likely he won't for quite some time, apparently.

After revealing that Stardew Valley 1.7 was indeed happening, ConcernedApe told fans that it wouldn't necessarily "hinder" work on his other game, Haunted Chocolatier, but it still might delay it "a little" in the grand scheme of things. While discussing how the update may potentially set progress on his new game back a bit, the solo developer explained that 1.7 is underway as Stardew Valley is "still so popular (in fact, still growing) that it's hard to just stop improving it."

He also described his role on the patch as more of a "creative director" position, with most of his attention directed toward work on Haunted Chocolatier – but aside from this, he hasn't really given fans much information on 1.7. A recent response to a player asking for a "sneak peek" sees the dev state just why he's remaining cryptic with the update, though, and it's for an understandable reason – it's too early to build "hype," basically.

"More will come," writes ConcernedApe. "I just don't want too much hype at this point. It's going to be a while before the update is ready." As a longtime Stardew Valley stan myself, I find the dev's reply here fair – after all, it's nice to know that an update is even happening so many years after the farming sim's initial release. Furthermore, it looks like there won't be a big delay between the new patch's launch on PC and console platforms, either.

In a separate post, ConcernedApe confirms as much: "I will do my best to minimize the delay between the two so as not to have the same problem as last update." For anyone confused on what he's referencing here, it's the gap between the Stardew Valley 1.6 update release on PC (which was in March last year) and its long-awaited console and mobile launch (that came months later in November). It's certainly great news for non-PC players.

Here's hoping that 1.7 is even bigger and better than 1.6 was – a thought that almost feels impossible to envision, considering the last update's content – and that ConcernedApe gives us a little glimpse of what it's bringing when he's ready.

