"That, to me, is what Silent Hill truly embodies": Silent Hill f's A-list team now includes legendary series composer Akira Yamaoka

By published

He's been in the studio for every single mainline Silent Hill

Silent Hill f
(Image credit: Konami)

Silent Hill is just as famous for its skin-tingling soundscape as it is for those iconic monster designs, so series enjoyers can now look forward to new music from legendary series composer Akira Yamaoka who's back in the booth for Silent Hill f.

Konami gave its upcoming Japan-set horror game the full blowout yesterday with a full trailer, some of the spookiest monsters in series history, a character reveal, a deliciously scary disclaimer, and more.

Silent Hill f - Reveal Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Silent Hill f - Reveal Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube
Watch On

Alongside a ton of other information, the publisher also revealed that Yamaoka is back after having written music for every single numbered Silent Hill game, a bunch of spin-offs, and countless other horror projects like Slitterhead, the funky horror-action game from Silent Hill's OG creator. (Plus, the likes of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners... this man's resume is extensive.)

"In terms of music, the focus was not on using classical instruments to complement the depiction of the setting or to express the 'old time' of Japan, but rather on capturing the uncanny 'humidity' and 'scent' of Japan itself," Yamaoka writes on social media. "That, to me, is what Silent Hill truly embodies."

"A story set not in modern Japan, but in ancient Japan," he notes. "While its world may feel unfamiliar, it strangely resonates with me as a Japanese person. Within that world, my own soul was nurtured, and I strongly felt how it continues to influence my creative work today."

Yamaoka joins an A-list team that also happens to include famed writer Ryukishi07, who proved he can do spooky and depressing in his beloved horror manga series When They Cry, alongside Dynasty Warriors composer Kensuke Inage and Silent Hill 2 Remake producer Motoi Okamoto.

See what else is coming down the pipeline with our new games of 2025 guide.

Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

