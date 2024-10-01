Spoilers are currently the scariest thing about Silent Hill 2 Remake as early copies break street date and hours of gameplay surfaces online

Watch out, folks – Silent Hill 2 's shiny new remake has broken its street date, and massive gameplay videos – including lengthy streams – have begun surfacing online.

While those who pre-order Silent Hill 2's digital deluxe edition can expect to dive into the freshly remade horror classic two days before its general October 8 release date, players definitely weren't meant to be able to get into it quite this early. However, posts across social media tell a different story, with some claiming to have been sent physical copies days before they were supposed to.

Early copies of Silent Hill PS5 are out in the wild ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ People have revived early copies of the game before it’s launch next week⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ The person who got the… pic.twitter.com/pb9hgPXeVeSeptember 29, 2024

Needless to say, anyone who wants to head into the remake totally blind might want to be careful when looking at the likes of Reddit and Twitter as more footage is starting to be shared around. In fact, over the last day, hours of gameplay have been streamed on YouTube. Of course, this might bother some more than others – we're looking at a remake of a 23-year-old game, after all, so some will already know its plot very well. That's not the case for everyone, though, as Bloober Team's revival of it will undoubtedly pull in horror fans who have never experienced the original.

As for what everyone can expect from the horror remake when it (properly) launches this month, developer Bloober Team has confirmed that we'll be able to disable all UI elements for "the most immersive way to play," allowing us to rely on visual and audio cues to guide our way. There's also a "90s filter," complete with screen adjustments, color correction, and a grain effect to make the remake regain a bit more of its classic feel (even if the original didn't actually release in the 90s in the first place).

We'll just have to wait and see if the 2024 version has what it takes to become one of the best Silent Hill games , but we were pleasantly surprised in our Silent Hill 2 remake preview .