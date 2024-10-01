Spoilers are currently the scariest thing about Silent Hill 2 Remake as early copies break street date and hours of gameplay surfaces online
In my restless dreams I see those spoilers
Watch out, folks – Silent Hill 2's shiny new remake has broken its street date, and massive gameplay videos – including lengthy streams – have begun surfacing online.
While those who pre-order Silent Hill 2's digital deluxe edition can expect to dive into the freshly remade horror classic two days before its general October 8 release date, players definitely weren't meant to be able to get into it quite this early. However, posts across social media tell a different story, with some claiming to have been sent physical copies days before they were supposed to.
Early copies of Silent Hill PS5 are out in the wild ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ People have revived early copies of the game before it’s launch next week⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ The person who got the… pic.twitter.com/pb9hgPXeVeSeptember 29, 2024
Needless to say, anyone who wants to head into the remake totally blind might want to be careful when looking at the likes of Reddit and Twitter as more footage is starting to be shared around. In fact, over the last day, hours of gameplay have been streamed on YouTube. Of course, this might bother some more than others – we're looking at a remake of a 23-year-old game, after all, so some will already know its plot very well. That's not the case for everyone, though, as Bloober Team's revival of it will undoubtedly pull in horror fans who have never experienced the original.
As for what everyone can expect from the horror remake when it (properly) launches this month, developer Bloober Team has confirmed that we'll be able to disable all UI elements for "the most immersive way to play," allowing us to rely on visual and audio cues to guide our way. There's also a "90s filter," complete with screen adjustments, color correction, and a grain effect to make the remake regain a bit more of its classic feel (even if the original didn't actually release in the 90s in the first place).
We'll just have to wait and see if the 2024 version has what it takes to become one of the best Silent Hill games, but we were pleasantly surprised in our Silent Hill 2 remake preview.
I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.