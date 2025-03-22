Famed Silent Hill artist Masahiro Ito, creator of Pyramid Head, says scrapped concepts of freaky creatures "still exist in my mind" and "their children may be" used in future titles

News
By published

Ito isn't currently involved with Silent Hill f

Silent Hill 2
(Image credit: Konami)

Former Silent Hill art director Masahiro Ito, who's responsible for fueling so many of our nightmares by creating Pyramid Head, has re-shared some old concept art of creatures he says still exist in his mind and could show up in future projects.

Ito first shared the below images in August 2022, but he recently reposted them to Twitter in the wake of Konami's recent re-reveal of Silent Hill f, the next mainline game in the series. To be fair, the connection between Ito's new tweet and the new Silent Hill f trailer is tenuous at best, but the timing is notable.

"They are some of creature concept sketches I drew in 2016," Ito said. "They were not chosen back then, but still exist in my mind and their children may be in any titles in future."

Again, as far as we know, Ito isn't involved in Silent Hill f in any way and almost certainly isn't suggesting his concept art will be used in any upcoming Silent Hill game, but I'd imagine if his work is up for sale, there will be plenty of bidders among horror game devs.

While Silent Hill f isn't benefitting from Ito's iconic art, there is another legendary name attached to the game: Higurashi When They Cry creator Ryukishi07, who's writing f's story and recently said he worked so hard on it that "I don't think I would mind if it was the last thing I ever wrote."

Silent Hill 2 remake director had no choice but to make Pyramid Head "more aggressive and faster" during his iconic fight: "We've been losing something, but we've been gaining something, too."

See more Games News
CATEGORIES
Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Silent Hill f
Don't ask Pyramid Head's creator what he knows about Silent Hill f: "I didn't work on it"
Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f's re-reveal trailer shows some of the freakiest monsters I've ever seen in the 25-year-old survival horror series
Silent Hill f
"That, to me, is what Silent Hill truly embodies": Silent Hill f's A-list team now includes legendary series composer Akira Yamaoka
Silent Hill f
Famed Higurashi When They Cry creator Ryukishi07 says he worked so hard on the Silent Hill f story that "I don't think I would mind if it was the last thing I ever wrote"
A top down view of a schoolgirl on the floor surrounded by blood-red leaves in Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f disclaimer is even making a horror buff like me shudder: "If you feel uncomfortable at any point while playing, please take a break"
Silent Hill f screenshot showing the main character in a dank alleyway
Japanese locals show that the real-world inspiration for Silent Hill f's new town can be just as scary as the game
Latest in Silent Hill
Silent Hill 2
Famed Silent Hill artist Masahiro Ito, creator of Pyramid Head, says scrapped concepts of freaky creatures "still exist in my mind" and "their children may be" used in future titles
Silent Hill f: A close-up on Hinako Shimizu&#039;s face during the reveal trailer for the new Silent Hill game.
Silent Hill f: Everything we know about the new survival horror game
Angela holds a knife in Silent Hill 2 remake
Silent Hill 2 remake dev says he was "afraid there might be no good way" to rebuild the classic game without "archaic solutions and mechanics"
Silent Hill 2
After Silent Hill 2 helped Bloober Team redeem itself, is the once-controversial studio poised to become horror's latest darling?
Silent Hill f screenshot showing the main character in a dank alleyway
Japanese locals show that the real-world inspiration for Silent Hill f's new town can be just as scary as the game
Silent Hill f key art showing the main character holding a pipe
Silent Hill f trailer suggests Konami’s newest nightmare will bring back an iconic weapon central to every game in the franchise
Latest in News
Silent Hill 2
Famed Silent Hill artist Masahiro Ito, creator of Pyramid Head, says scrapped concepts of freaky creatures "still exist in my mind" and "their children may be" used in future titles
The two characters in Split Fiction holding their hands up in surrender in a futuristic city
The actors behind Split Fiction's main characters nearly botched their first auditions because they didn't know the script had two sides: "We were just stood there, sweating"
Wreckfest 2
Devs behind beloved destruction-focused racing game Wreckfest launch the sequel in early access with a trailer full of physics glitches and fatal error messages
Crash Bandicoot PS1
Former Sony exec Shuhei Yoshida says the PlayStation marketing team had to completely redesign Crash Bandicoot in PS1 commercials because he was too ugly for the Japanese market
Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom
The Russo Brothers say Robert Downey Jr. "tried to talk us into" doing another Avengers movie but they "said no" until they heard the pitch for Doomsday: "That story has to be told"
American Truck Simulator
3,348 days later, American Truck Simulator is finally delivering the DLC I've been waiting for longer than Hollow Knight fans have been anticipating Silksong
More about silent hill
Silent Hill f: A close-up on Hinako Shimizu&#039;s face during the reveal trailer for the new Silent Hill game.

Silent Hill f: Everything we know about the new survival horror game
Angela holds a knife in Silent Hill 2 remake

Silent Hill 2 remake dev says he was "afraid there might be no good way" to rebuild the classic game without "archaic solutions and mechanics"
The two characters in Split Fiction holding their hands up in surrender in a futuristic city

The actors behind Split Fiction's main characters nearly botched their first auditions because they didn't know the script had two sides: "We were just stood there, sweating"
See more latest
Most Popular
The two characters in Split Fiction holding their hands up in surrender in a futuristic city
The actors behind Split Fiction's main characters nearly botched their first auditions because they didn't know the script had two sides: "We were just stood there, sweating"
Wreckfest 2
Devs behind beloved destruction-focused racing game Wreckfest launch the sequel in early access with a trailer full of physics glitches and fatal error messages
Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom
The Russo Brothers say Robert Downey Jr. "tried to talk us into" doing another Avengers movie but they "said no" until they heard the pitch for Doomsday: "That story has to be told"
Crash Bandicoot PS1
Former Sony exec Shuhei Yoshida says the PlayStation marketing team had to completely redesign Crash Bandicoot in PS1 commercials because he was too ugly for the Japanese market
American Truck Simulator
3,348 days later, American Truck Simulator is finally delivering the DLC I've been waiting for longer than Hollow Knight fans have been anticipating Silksong
The Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals devs know exactly how popular Invisible Woman is, and say that "body shape or silhouette" add to a character's popularity in a way far more innocent than the internet deserves
A screenshot from the Balatro: Friends of Jimbo reveal trailer, showing a card with The Witcher&#039;s Geralt on the front.
Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke says indie poker roguelike Balatro was his 2024 GOTY, beating out Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Astro Bot, and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Cherry XTRFY H3 Wireless
Cherry just launched its first ever wireless headset, and it's going big on battery
Terraria art showing a short-haired blond man sitting atop a grassy field in metal armor, colorful slimes on either side of him
Ahead of Terraria's sixth final update, one dedicated fan has led the creation of the sandbox survival game's ultimate (and first) modpack
Helldivers 2 Warbond
Helldivers 2 players "became obsessed" with Malevolon Creek, but it was Gabe Newell who really kicked off one of Super Earth's bloodiest battles