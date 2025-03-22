Famed Silent Hill artist Masahiro Ito, creator of Pyramid Head, says scrapped concepts of freaky creatures "still exist in my mind" and "their children may be" used in future titles

Former Silent Hill art director Masahiro Ito, who's responsible for fueling so many of our nightmares by creating Pyramid Head, has re-shared some old concept art of creatures he says still exist in his mind and could show up in future projects.

Ito first shared the below images in August 2022, but he recently reposted them to Twitter in the wake of Konami's recent re-reveal of Silent Hill f, the next mainline game in the series. To be fair, the connection between Ito's new tweet and the new Silent Hill f trailer is tenuous at best, but the timing is notable.

They are some of creature concept sketches I drew in 2016. They were not chosen back then, but still exist in my mind and their children may be in any titles in future. https://t.co/ihPO7cvC3rMarch 20, 2025

"They are some of creature concept sketches I drew in 2016," Ito said. "They were not chosen back then, but still exist in my mind and their children may be in any titles in future."

Again, as far as we know, Ito isn't involved in Silent Hill f in any way and almost certainly isn't suggesting his concept art will be used in any upcoming Silent Hill game, but I'd imagine if his work is up for sale, there will be plenty of bidders among horror game devs.

While Silent Hill f isn't benefitting from Ito's iconic art, there is another legendary name attached to the game: Higurashi When They Cry creator Ryukishi07, who's writing f's story and recently said he worked so hard on it that "I don't think I would mind if it was the last thing I ever wrote."

