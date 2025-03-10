After 2 years of silence, the next mainline Silent Hill game is getting a dedicated stream this week with "the latest news"

Konami is revealing more about Silent Hill F this week.

It's been a little more than two years since Konami revealed Silent Hill F, the next mainline installment in the beloved survival horror series, and we haven't heard a peep out of the studio since. In-between then and now, we've seen the release of the free, bite-sized, and ultimately underwhelming Silent Hill: The Short Message, as well as the absolutely wonderful Silent Hill 2 Remake. Now, we're finally about to learn more about the broader direction Konami is taking the mainline series.

In a brief post on Bluesky, Konami revealed that a new Silent Hill Transmission stream is airing March 13 at 3pm PDT and that it'll "uncover SILENT HILL f." That sounds to me like the game is getting a full-blown reveal trailer, possibly with some gameplay, but the wording is ambiguous. There's no word on how long the stream will last, but Konami says to "watch this space" for the streaming link.

Silent Hill F is billed as "an entirely new story" set in 1960s Japan, and there's reason to be excited for it. It's being written by acclaimed visual novelist Ryukishi07, a horror artist and writing savant best known as creator of the When They Cry manga and anime series, which includes Higurashi When They Cry, Umineko When They Cry, and Ciconia When They Cry. The game is being directed by Al Yang, creative director at NeoBards Entertainment

