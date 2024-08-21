Starfield's new space buggy vehicle opens the door to automotive crime as players immediately "go GTA" on New Atlantis

There's a lot that separates Rockstar Games' mammoth open worlds from Bethesda's RPG landscapes, but they can both hug and rejoice, for they now have one thing in common: vehicular carnage.

After decades in the sweltering RPG factories, Bethesda just yesterday added a drivable vehicle to one of its games for the very first time in a new update for Starfield. The REV-8 is a pumped-up space buggy that very much channels Mass Effect's Mako with its floaty weight, double-jump boosters, and a rocket to blow up alien deathclaws and dumbstruck NPCs alike.

Resisting the urge to save your game, chuck a couple of grenades into friendly territory, fight off an army's worth of security, and then reload to avoid any consequences is hard enough in a Bethesda game at the best of times. But now that we have a quick-moving tank, that urge is almost irrepressible.

Players wasted no time in turning Starfield into an automotive crime sim. One Starfield player celebrated the update and excitedly tweeted that we can all "go GTA," alongside the clip below showing some unusually busy traffic in New Atlantis.

I'm happy to report that you can go GTA in Starfield pic.twitter.com/xwxoHAW7uAAugust 20, 2024

At least one other player had the same idea (our numbers are ever-growing.)

Vehicle update in Starfield absolutely rules pic.twitter.com/olhInzP4a1August 21, 2024

Our space investigator buddy Andreja nopes out of the situation pretty quickly, as do most Constellation companions, sadly, but you can do non-murderous things in the REV-8 too. Like, errr, hey, kicking up some sand clouds in the clip below looks pretty cool, right? Yeah, driving on bumpy deserts is way better than driving on people.

This buggy is gonna make getting around these barren planets so much faster! #Starfield pic.twitter.com/Ce1LW7rjtdAugust 20, 2024

And robo-buddy VASCO might be so delighted that you've given up that nasty habit he'll even stretch his arms out in glee while getting flung around in space. See it below. It's joyful. Maybe we don't need to "go GTA" in Starfield after all.

OMG, I’m driving on the moon … with 100+ FPS … on an #XboxSeriesX. 🔥I’m literally in heaven. #Starfield is incredible! 🤩#XboxShare: Look how Vasco is spreading his arms. 😆 pic.twitter.com/TNnYZqDhPNAugust 20, 2024

Starfield’s Shattered Space expansion takes us to an abandoned star station in just a month.