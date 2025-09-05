Starfield anniversary post sends starving Bethesda fans to the whiteboard to find the formula for rumored new DLC

Starfield turns two tomorrow, who knew? No, seriously, was anybody keeping track? Bethesda Italy has been, and in a new video posted to its Instagram account, people believe they've discovered a hidden message that could point to a new DLC.

In the video , we see the game's logo and a message that reads, "Happy Anniversary." But the black background starts glitching, revealing an orange layer behind it and some different words. Pieced together, it seems to read, "Terran Armada."

Over on Reddit , people are taking this to be a clue as to what the second DLC could be. A lot of people hope it will add new ships, and the word armada would suggest that. There is space combat in the game, so maybe it'll get a revamp.

The timing of the tease also lines up well with Bethesda's previous Starfield DLC, Shattered Space . That came out September 30, 2024, so in theory we're due for another any day now.

The current speculation is that this upcoming DLC project will be titled Starborn. I suppose someone born in space on an armada ship would classify as being birthed among the stars, so this could still be a tease for that. Or the rumors could be wrong, or this tease could be for something else entirely – we don't know anything just yet.

All I know is Starfield has some strong competition, as No Man's Sky's latest update has proved to be very popular. It lets you build the starship of your dreams and Hello Games CEO Sean Murray's nightmares .

