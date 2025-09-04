"Every day we stray further from god": No Man's Sky boss Sean Murray faces the consequences of his actions as players attack his eyes with cursed ships in the Voyagers update
I like them, keep going, everyone
For the last few days, No Man's Sky players have been posting their brilliant and silly spaceships. The new Voyagers update allows us to customize the interstellar craft more than ever, and the results have been wonderful. So wonderful that Hello Games CEO Sean Murray has been reposting some of the ones that caught his eye.
One of the best spaceships ever created prompted Murray to tweet, "every day we stray further from god." What unholy obscenity prompted him to write such words? The obelisk that is the old-school Nokia, that's what.
every day we stray further from god pic.twitter.com/0HG1dXjKoGSeptember 3, 2025
Others have already dubbed it the most indestructible ship out there. Its creator writes, "Legends say he flew it into a black hole and the black hole blinked." I can believe it, the ship is very impressive.
One cute/monstrous (delete as appropriate, it's the eyes that freak me out) spaceship is a very well-done reimagining of Thomas the Tank Engine. I remember I used to be obsessed with the wooden railway Thomas toys when I was little. Never did I imagine him flying through the stars.
😅 pic.twitter.com/2IvVMrpzMwSeptember 3, 2025
One deeply British spaceship has been made in the shape of Feathers McGraw from Wallace and Gromit. The nefarious chicken has somehow managed to make it into space, no doubt on a mission to steal all the cheese the moon is made of. How dastardly.
😅😅 pic.twitter.com/PsXmVwzCZdSeptember 3, 2025
This update has proven the most popular yet, with No Man's Sky having recently reached the most players it's had since its launch nine years ago. But as well as sharing your creations from his own game, Murray has been making memes expressing his wish to pay Team Cherry more than $20 for Silksong, which has just launched.
Once you've had your fill of ship building, check out the other best space games you can play right now.
