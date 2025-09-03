No Man's Sky's new update gave players the ultimate spaceship sim, so of course they immediately built a space forklift, Lord of the Rings' iconic tower, and an entire castle

No Man's Sky 's latest update, Voyagers, adds some absolutely amazing ship customization. It's rocketed the game up the Steam charts, accumulating the most players it's had since launch . From floating castles to Nokia phones to sci-fi movie recreations, let's take a look at the best spaceships we've seen so far.

First up, a design that redefines what a spaceship can be: The Capitol. "I can finally build a castle that comes with me everywhere I go," writes the creator on Reddit. "Thank you Hello Games, this is literally a dream come true. I'll never drive another ship again."

The Voyagers update adds new corvette-class ships that can be customized to your heart's content. Both the internal layout and external look can be changed extensively. So, naturally, someone made the Eye of Sauron, complete with the tower that holds it aloft high above Mordor. Pray it never sets its burning gaze on your planet.

Next up, are you forklift certified? This pilot is. Honestly, the sight of an interstellar forklift hitting warpspeed is just hilarious, and I'm glad people are bringing such silly ideas to life.

Taking the term spaceship literally, this next one gives real Treasure Planet vibes. Lots of sci-fi media shows space farers continue naval traditions amongst the stars, so it's awesome to see an 18th-century frigate sail the cosmos. Bon voyage, Blade of Twilight.

After many long hours of pushing the limits of the build area, falling off the masts, falling off the ship and staring at diagrams of 18th century square-rigged frigates, the Blade of Twilight is finally ready for her maiden voyage. Boat time@NoMansSky #NoMansSkyVoyagers pic.twitter.com/8EuiX1lOTJSeptember 1, 2025

My personal favorite has to be this old-school Nokia brick phone. It's just so unbelievably stupid I can't help but love it. It's also been made extremely well. Seeing Boba Fett's Slave 1 from Star Wars shooting through an asteroid field is very impressive, too.

Legends say he flew it into a black hole and the black hole blinked@NoMansSky #NoMansSky@hellogames@Griff_ pic.twitter.com/Dq7T8LCUcSSeptember 2, 2025

Well damn, No Man’s Sky space travel looks amazing, especially with custom ships that are made with the new ship building feature such as this Boba Fett Slave 1 starship from Star Wars!Video and ship created by Reddit user Itachii47. #NoMansSky pic.twitter.com/bpgJqUYRE2August 29, 2025

Appeasing the Armored Core fan in me are the mech-like ships people have been making. This one is called The Fire Giant, and it looks like it'd be right at home on Rubicon 3.

The things you can do in @NoMansSky now is so wild!My newest corvette creation - The Fire Giant - And YES it is a FLYABLE SHIP! #NoMansSky #NoMansSkyVoyagers pic.twitter.com/CyYKxkG5m4September 2, 2025

As you can see, the possibilities are endless, and I can't wait to keep seeing these ridiculous, amazing ships on my feed in the weeks to come. What are you going to make?

