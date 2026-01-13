Skyrim scholar uses geometry to determine how walkable the RPG's best cities are, and the results are terrible: "Worse than some car-centric suburbs in Texas"

Everyone loves a walkable city, even an Argonian, I'm sure. But, according to one Skyrim fan and geographic information systems (GIS) graduate student, Tamriel has some serious geospatial issues.

The grad student, Henry, recently conducted a study they posted on Substack analyzing how walkable Skyrim's major cities Solitude, Windhelm, Riften, Whiterun, and Markarth are. After converting each city's map into a graph and performing statistical analysis Henry came to a conclusion: not very walkable.

"The concept of 'walkability' can be defined in many ways," Henry writes in their study. "Generally, however, there are three key factors which shape it: density (of dwellings, jobs, public spaces, etc), functional mix (the integration of land uses), and pedestrian network structure (connectivity, density, etc)."