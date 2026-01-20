Arc Raiders devs have "100% discussed" transforming Speranza into a walkable hub like Destiny 2 or Monster Hunter, lead says it'll happen "at the right moment": "There's definitely a good appetite on the team"
It seems like such a nice place for a wander
Speranza, the central area in Arc Raiders where you can rest easy and get yourself together before heading out, seems like it would be a lovely safe haven to wander around. Developer Embark Studios agrees, and hopes to transform the place into a walkable neighborhood one day, but for the time being, there are other priorities.
"We've 100% discussed it. I think it was like the first question asked when we started building the front end of the game," Virgil Watkins, design director on Arc Raiders,