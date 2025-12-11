Skyrim Switch 2 input lag is being investigated by Bethesda after players complained it made the RPG "unplayable," while the devs offer a potential solution in the meantime

While we continue to wait for the slightest drip of an update on The Elder Scrolls 6, Bethesda ported Skyrim to the Switch 2, because why not. Sadly, this version arrived with a big problem in the form of input lag that’s preventing players from fully enjoying the fantasy RPG, and there’s a temporary solution while the devs look into things further.

Bethesda Support gives an answer for the lag in Skyrim on the Switch 2, where a possible solution is given. If you've been affected, go to Settings, then Gameplay, then Gestures Attack, and turn that off. The post notes this is a precaution while the issue "is being investigated," so it might not have the desired results, but it should help somewhat.

Skyrim arrived on Nintendo's new console just this week, with a sneaky shadowdrop (Bethesda is fond of those these days). Soon after people had downloaded the game, they noticed problems with their inputs, making it a sluggish mess and "unplayable" whether handheld or docked.

Skyrim - Nintendo Switch 2 Reveal Trailer

Although porting and optimization are tricky things to deal with, considering Skyrim is now 12 years old and already working fine on Switch 1, this has truly frustrated players. Even accessing it involves some work, since you apparently have to manually delete the Switch 1 version off your console if you want to upgrade.

Sadly, Bethesda's living up to the spottier side of its reputation when it comes to re-releases here. It's a shame too, since Oblivion Remastered seemed to arrive without any major hitches this summer, sending shockwaves through the industry. We'll keep you informed on any hotfixes and remedies as they become available.

