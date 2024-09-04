Enotria devs thank Phil Spencer himself for "helping to resolve our situation" after indefinitely delaying the Soulslike's Xbox port

Update: The Enotria devs have provided more insight into their recent communication with Xbox, noting that Phil Spencer himself has stepped in.

"We would like to officially thank Phil Spencer and his team for reaching out to us so promptly and helping to resolve our situation," the devs say in a tweet. "We would also like to thank our amazing community for all the support shown in recent days. Your voice has been heard very loud and clear, and your commitment has been heartwarming. We are now working closely with Microsoft, and we hope this collaboration will lead to the game's release for Xbox as soon as possible."

Original story: Xbox has reportedly "said sorry" to the studio behind Soulslike RPG Enotria: The Last Song after allegations that the platform holder ignored the team for two months, which led to a delay on the platform.

Developer Jyamma Games recently announced an indefinite delay to the Xbox Series X/S version of Enotria: The Last Song, an Italian-inspired RPG absolutely dripping with Catholic guilt, claiming that the publisher hasn't replied to its emails about certification in months. "You can ask Xbox why they haven't answered us for two months," CEO Jacky Greco said on Discord, before alleging the studio "spent a lot of money" to get the console port ready. "Obviously, they don't care about Enotria, and they don't care about you."

Microsoft has now reportedly extended an olive branch to the developer. "They contacted us and said sorry about the situation, we're trying to solve everything as soon as possible," Greco writes in a more recent Discord message from this morning. "We will tell more to community asap." (Thanks, Eurogamer.)

Despite Microsoft's apparent apology, there's still no new update on whether the game will hit the platform in time for its planned September 19 release date alongside the PC and PS5 versions.

The Xbox port sounds nearly ready to go, with only certification issues supposedly blocking the way as the developer explained the game "works better than expected on Series S, and really good on Series X, but we cannot proceed through the submission process." Now, the only question is whether Xbox can clear the way in the next few weeks.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the meantime, keep an eye on our upcoming Xbox Series X games guide for an overview of everything coming to the platform.