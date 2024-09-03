"They don't care about you": Dev delays upcoming Soulslike Enotria "indefinitely" as it claims Xbox has ignored its emails "for 2 months"

Upcoming Soulslike Enotria: The Last Song's Xbox version has been delayed "indefinitely," as its developer claims the Microsoft company hasn't answered its emails about getting Enotria on the Xbox store for two months.

Enotria: The Last Song is an Italian-inspired RPG dripping with Catholic guilt and wicked weapons like a trident blunderbuss. It was due to release later this month on September 19 across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, and while the former two platform releases are still going ahead as planned, developer Jyamma Games writes in the announcement below that it's been forced to delay the Xbox version "indefinitely."

We believe that Xbox is blessed with a huge gaming community and we would love to release Enotria on your platform as fast as possible, as we spent a lot of money and resources to make it happen, but this task is nearly impossible with Microsoft taking months to reply to us when…September 2, 2024

"Unfortunately, at this time, we have to announce an indefinite delay of the Xbox version," the blog post itself reads. "We understand how disappointing this news is to the Xbox community. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts and the hard work of our dedicated team, we've encountered challenges that have delayed our release on the Xbox platform. We want to emphasize that this is not a decision we've made lightly," the announcement from Jyamma Games continues.

The blog post doesn't really explain what "challenges" Jyamma Games has been facing with the Xbox port of Enotria. On Discord, however, Jyamma Games CEO Jacky Greco elaborates on the issue, claiming that the Xbox Series X/S build of Enotria is effectively ready to release, but Xbox hasn't answered the developer's emails about putting the RPG on the Xbox Series X/S storefront in two months.

"You can ask Xbox why they haven't answered us for two months. Obviously they don't care about Enotria and they don't care about you," Greco writes in a Discord message. "The context is open a store page and submission, we've Xbox Series X/S versions ready but we can't proceed with submission and release, I spent a lot of money for porting and they decide to ignore us," the Jyamma Games CEO continues.

Elsewhere on Twitter, the official Enotria account has similarly elaborated on matters. A narrative has sprung up out of nowhere claiming that Sony has paid for console exclusivity to keep Enotria off Xbox systems, but a follow-up tweet from the Enotria account says this simply isn't the case. "The only thing Sony did was work with us on getting the game ready on their platform," the account explains.

Jyamma Games has also added that there aren't any performance issues or technical reasons keeping Enotria off Xbox platforms whatsoever. "The game works better as expected on Series S, and really good on Series X, but we cannot proceed through the submission process and the reply from Microsoft can take up to two months," the account wrote in another tweet.

