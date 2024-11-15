Mass Effect veterans' new sci-fi RPG Exodus teases that "all your missions are gonna include choices that have impact"

Exodus is an upcoming game from former BioWare devs, and they've answered some pressing questions in a recent Q&A like will your choices affect the outcome of the game like they do in Mass Effect or Dragon Age ?

One question asks, "Will all of the missions involve choices that impact loved ones over time due to time dilation?" Exodus is a space game, and if you paid attention in your physics class or while watching Interstellar (don't worry if you didn't, I did), then you'll know that the faster something moves, the less time it experiences.

The devs previously explained the mechanic , saying, "When Travelers go on Exodus, they will age much slower because of the effects of Time Dilation. Anyone they leave behind, including friends, family, and other companions, will age much more rapidly than those who are on the journey."

As a direct answer to the above question, however, co-founder of developer Archetype, Chad Robertson, says, "All your missions are gonna include choices that have impact, but not all of them are going to include time dilation," so you don't need to worry about everyone around you growing old constantly. Well, unless you're traveling close to the speed of light on an exodus, that is.

Robertson continues, "There's a big story in Exodus and you're going to be making choices throughout the entire game, of course. Maybe one of the coolest aspects of it is that some of your choices are going to create a domino effect".

EXODUS Founders Q&A Video | November 2024 - YouTube Watch On

He trails off as he's about to reveal a spoiler but gets back on track, saying, "There are going to be some cool choices that have cascading effects in the game, and the ones where time dilation is in play, those are the most significant in the game, and likely to have the largest ramifications in your story. All the choices you make are gonna affect your progression as a character, and as a Traveler. Your choices are also going to have an impact on your homeworld and the people you care about, but the wrong choice can change your relationship in ways you can't anticipate - but maybe that was the right choice for you. Ultimately, it's your game, and we want to give you the choice to do those things."

Like any good RPG, Exodus will have multiple endings. I guess when it ends will also be a factor in how it ends, as everyone you meet may be dead, or at least very old if you go on a lot of interstellar journeys.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Unfortunately, we don't know when Exodus will be launching yet. We don't even have a gameplay trailer, so don't hold your breath just yet. You could invent faster than light travel in the meantime, though. That way you could basically travel forward in time and play it in a few minutes – from your point of view, anyway.

If that sounds too complicated, though, why not play some of the best RPG games available right now, instead?