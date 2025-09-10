Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's Legacy of the Forge DLC adds a new secret ending that fixes an infamous, immersion-breaking moment from the open-world RPG's main quest
Now you can take matters into your own hands
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is one of the most RPGs to ever RPG. Even wearing the correct blacksmithing gear can give you a boon when you're forging new pieces of equipment. But it's still a game. No matter how many enemies you kill, you can't just stop Sigismund's army before you're meant to, right? Well, thanks to a new secret ending added by the Legacy of the Forge DLC, you can.
In the main story mission, The Lion's Den, which takes place around halfway through the Kuttenberg section of the game, Henry is tasked with infiltrating Sigismund's camp and stealing a cannon.
Now, the game steers you toward doing this sneakily, signing up for Sigismund's army and doing a series of investigations that eventually lead to the cannon being shipped off so you can ambush it on the road.
If subterfuge isn't your thing, a Redditor discovered you can now simply kill everyone in the camp and you'll unlock a secret ending immediately.
A new victory screen reads: "You changed history! Sigismund lost his army and returned to Hungary in disgrace. King Wenceslas acknowledged you as Sir Radzig's rightful heir, you lived happily until 1416, when you set out with your father for Kuttenberg."
This change is also confirmed in the game's patch notes, which read: "Added Victory screen when killing a large number of soldiers in Sigismund's camp."
This is a stark difference from what originally happens if you kill the soldiers here before the mission starts. You get a huge bounty, and the quest becomes hard to complete because you get ratted out to the guards.
So, it's nice to see that developer Warhorse has changed this to make it more immersive and give you an alternative path to victory. After all, if you can take on an army by yourself, you probably deserve to win.
