Kingdom Come Deliverance 2's Legacy of the Forge patch notes reveal Henry can cook eggs again and "fewer drunken NPCs now wander Kuttenburg," but fans find the best changes have gone unannounced

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 's Legacy of the Forge DLC has introduced some notable fixes to the game, such as the ability to cook eggs once more. However, fans are discovering that some of the best changes have been left for them to uncover.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has received its second DLC expansion in the form of Legacy of the Forge . Alongside the release of the building-focused expansion comes a brand-new batch of patch notes for the game, focusing on fixes, rebalancing, and improvements across the entire game.

Posted on the game's website, the notes for Patch 1.4 clock in at just under 4,000 words, so it's a pretty beefy update to the game. But Warhorse has noted the most crucial update right at the top, saying "This update brings the arrival of our latest DLC, an upgraded Photo Mode with expanded settings, and a host of fixes and improvements across quests, combat, UI, and more. And most importantly - Henry has finally been re-taught how to cook eggs." And while the litany of drunks may be one of the more realistic parts of the game, Warhorse has changed things up so that "fewer drunken NPCs now wander Kuttenburg."

Other headlines from the DLC not revealed in the patch notes include that the game's water physics, which were described as "broken," are now fixed, much to the joy of one Redditor who describes themselves as "the water guy," who I choose to believe is the "nice water" guy from Nintendo's dearly departed Miiverse social media. Also, if you don't mind a spoiler, some ending shenanigans have taken place.

But the real news is a truly defining discovery for the game included in the Legacy of the Forge expansion. This update could guarantee it's game of the year wins later this year, thanks to the new DLC expansion. As one Reddit user puts it, "Best part of the new DLC: Henry can finally take a shit," while showing a screenshot of Henry sitting in an outhouse fully decked out in a suit of armor (let's not dwell on the specifics of that, though).

I built a home and ran a business in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's next DLC, and the added role-playing guarantees I'll spend another 70 hours in my current game of the year.