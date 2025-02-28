Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 devs chased down a 600-year-old star map for the sake of historical accuracy and immersion, and it should "be useful for Hardcore Mode"

RPG s are made or broken by their immersion, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has gone a step further than most by using a real-life 600-year old star map to create an accurate night sky.

One fan notices that you can spot real constellations in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and the North Star is actually aligned with North in the game. Now I'm not enough of an astrology buff to know what other stars are being shown, but if you know your Orion's Belt from your Little Dipper then you should take a look next time you play.

Tobias Stolz-Zwilling, also known as Sir Tobi online, tweets that "We tried to find an accurate star map of early summer 1403 and implemented it into the game." That's dedication right there. When asked how the team found the star map, Zwilling replies , "Astrology is an old art."

There are plenty of immersive features in the game, such as the way NPCs pick up objects on the ground based on their wealth and status and the hidden perks you can get by roleplaying in the right clothes and doing specific jobs for a while.

This will be useful for Hardcore Mode. We tried to find an accurate star map of early summer 1403 and implemented it into the game. https://t.co/jDiJGiS3uLFebruary 27, 2025

Zwilling also writes, "This will be useful for Hardcore Mode," which should be coming " Mid April or so ." In the original Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Hardcore Mode made a number of changes to make the game more difficult. One of the big differences is that your position isn't displayed on the world map, you have to deduce your location based on your surroundings. So, an accurate view of the night sky should help with that greatly. As will some real-world orienteering knowledge, which is also useful in Prologue: Go Wayback , the upcoming survival game from PUBG 's creator.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is out now.

