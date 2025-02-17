Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 just got even better to me after watching this video showing NPCs scavenging and a dev explaining "nobles might ignore cheap items, but beggars will pick them up"

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is proving to be one of the most immersive RPGs around as a developer reveals NPCs pick up items left on the ground based on their social status.

One player made a timelapse after dropping 300,000 gold's worth of items in a town. Over the course of the video, you can see NPCs gathering around and picking up specific objects out of the pile. But, what makes them pick up the things they do?

Patrik Papšo, a programmer and open-world scripter at developer Warhorse Studios writes, "Haha, that's an NPC behaviour I made! They choose what they pick based on the value of the item and their social status. That's why nobles might ignore cheap items, but beggars will pick them up."

So, if you drop some bread next to a noble, they'll likely ignore it, not wanting the townsfolk to think less of them for eating street bread. But drop a nice necklace and they'll be more likely to pocket it. After all, even the rich love a bargain.

This is a fascinating behavior to add to Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. This kind of system has been in games before, but this is a very interesting way to implement it. Oblivion and Skyrim NPCs will often hunt for food when hungry – that's why you'll see wolves and foxes chasing rabbits – and even the humans will look for some bread or booze if they want it. I need to try dropping some gems in front of a thief on my next playthrough.

This isn't the only hidden mechanic in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 . There are some buffs and perks you can only unlock by properly roleplaying, like wearing the right clothes and spending a lot of time on one particular skill.

