Former Witcher 3 lead's Blood of Dawnwalker sounds like the true vampire RPG I've always wanted, featuring "Blood Hunger" that makes the protagonist "lose control over his body and attack NPCs"

The Blood of Dawnwalker is shaping up to be quite the vampire RPG, judging by what Rebel Wolves, the studio headed by CD Projekt Red veterans, has recently revealed.

Rebel Wolves has been posting highlights from a new Q&A on its social media, and one of the latest teases a mechanic I've really been hoping to see in-game as a hardened stan of all things vampire: a thirst for blood. When asked if The Blood of Dawnwalker protagonist Coen can be "blood starved," the studio explains that, yes, he can be. "Yes, there is a game mechanic called Blood Hunger that activates at night."

If Coen doesn't have access to a sufficient amount of blood, things start to go a bit haywire. "If Coen doesn't drink enough blood," writes Rebel Wolves, "he might lose control over his body and attack NPCs to drain their blood."

It's an exciting way to incorporate tried and true vampire gameplay, for sure, but fans are understandably still curious. One commenter brings up a valid question regarding how this "Blood Hunger" will work.

"So what happens during the day?" They're not the only ones wondering – I'm also curious to see how Coen's personality and power shift from day to night as he transitions from human to vampire. Other replies see fans simply looking forward to experiencing the Blood Hunger for themselves, with one stating, "This sounds cool as fuck." There's not too long left to wait until we get to, thankfully – the game is releasing in 2026.

The Blood of Dawnwalker isn't here just yet, but developers have kept the excitement for the game flowing with little sneak peeks here and there – from Summer Game Fest 2025 and beyond. Fans previously learned that the RPG features "combat that feels authentic" because Rebel Wolves "studied medieval ﬁghting styles and even have a few trained swordsmen on the team," how the protagonist's vampirism works, and more.

Devs also admitted the RPG is "an open-world game with a variety of biomes" just days ago, making it sound just as massive in scope and size as gems like The Witcher 3.



