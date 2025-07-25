"Yes, it's an open world game with a variety of biomes": Ex-CD Projekt Red devs' new vampire RPG The Blood of Dawnwalker sounds just as massive as The Witcher 3, and I can't wait

Rebel Wolves, the studio headed by CD Projekt Red veterans, has revealed more on its new vampire RPG, The Blood of Dawnwalker – and its open world sounds downright massive.

The Blood of Dawnwalker isn't here just yet, but developers have kept the excitement for the game flowing with little sneak peaks here and there – from Summer Game Fest 2025 and beyond. Fans previously learned that the RPG features "combat that feels authentic" because Rebel Wolves "studied medieval ﬁghting styles and even have a few trained swordsmen on the team," how the protagonist's vampirism works, and more.

Now, devs have unveiled even more details on the upcoming vampire game – including a quick explanation of its open world and what players might find within it. "Yes, it's an open world game with a variety of biomes, such as mountains, meadow, peatbag, swamp, forest, caves, etc.," writes the studio, "as well as a variety of NPCs and points of interest: shrines, ruins, bandit camps, monster nests, treasures, and much more."

Highlighting some of your most frequently asked questions – first up: is #Dawnwalker actually an open world game…?✔️ July 8, 2025

The devs also leave fans looking forward to the future, hinting that there's still more to come regarding The Blood of Dawnwalker's open world before the game releases in 2026: "We'll be showing you more of it later this year!"

What they've written so far has me – and likely other RPG aficionados – thrilled, to say the least. One can only pour so many hundreds of hours into The Witcher 3 before craving a new experience, after all.

Thankfully, The Blood of Dawnwalker seems like it'll have the sauce that makes games like The Witcher 3 so brilliant – the immersive, populated open world being just one feature.

