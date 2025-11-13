Final Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 DLC launches to a "mixed" response on Steam: "I really, really hope Warhorse doesn't leave this game on such a poor finishing note"

The final planned DLC for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is upon us, and the early player response suggests the game isn't going out with a bang, or a whimper – more of a lightly disinterested 'okay, I guess.' Mysteria Ecclesiae has launched to a literally "mixed" response on Steam, closing the book on a broadly tepid reception to the excellent RPG's post-launch content.

Mysteria Ecclesiae currently has 432 reviews on Steam, of which 64% are positive, earning the platform's "mixed" label. What's the issue? Well, players are repeatedly citing an overreliance on stealth, a lack of major new locations to explore, and a minimal impact on the rest of the game.

"Mysteria Ecclesiae is, as DLC goes, alright," as one review puts it. "It's not great, it's not terrible. But compared to the two prior DLCs for KCD2? It's rather pitiful. I really, really hope Warhorse doesn't leave this game on such a poor finishing note and comes in with something more in the future."

Notably, the previous story expansions for KCD2 – Legacy of the Forge and Brushes with Death – also have "mixed" Steam review scores, but Mysteria Ecclesiae reviewers seem to be looking back at them more fondly. They did, after all, add new mechanics that you can engage with even outside of their brief story quests.

"If you will compare it to the other DLCs, you get basically nothing: one sword, one helmet, and one talbard," another review says. "Sword is useless unless some condition is met. There's no new mechanic, systems, or activities outside of the monastery, so it's basically a one-shot side quest for you to complete."

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 proved to be one of the best open-world games available when it launched earlier this year, and some middling DLC doesn't take away from that. Yet by most accounts, it doesn't really add much to the experience, either. "When Warhorse cooks, they cook," yet another reviewer says, "and I really enjoyed bits of this DLC, but d**n this was largely disappointing."

