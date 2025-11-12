Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 lead teases "something new on the horizon" as the action RPG's final DLC goes live, sparking speculation about Warhorse's next project

One game ends, only for another to potentially be teased. The final DLC for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Mysteria Ecclesia, is now live, and in thanking the community for their contributions to getting the fantasy RPG over the line, one of the central developers left a curious little tease for everyone to think about.

In a message on the official Discord, Prokop Jirsa, lead designer on Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, took some time to appreciate the players for sticking with Warhorse Studios throughout the year. "You helped us shape and polish this game, and all its DLCs, into what it became," he states. "I just want to say thank you, sincerely."

Then, he adds a little titbit: "Don't leave this place just yet. There's something new on the horizon, and I'd be glad to have you with us for what comes next." That certainly sounds like some sort of sequel tease, but it could be for just about anything.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II - Mysteria Ecclesiae DLC Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Didn't he mean just another Warhorse Studios' game? But of course, it would be amazing if he meant something related to [Kingdom Come: Deliverance]," says the top comment on Reddit. Several possibilities are being considered, such as continuing with Henry, the protagonist of the KCD games, or creating something related to Vikings.

In the studio's October financial report, Warhorse confirmed it's been working on new games since January of this year, right before Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 launched. As the team has only worked on those two releases thus far, it stands to reason they'd look to expand with another property, building on the success those two historical role-playing games have wrought.

While we don't know what subject matter Warhorse is tackling, the studio has been firm in stating it's staying in the RPG space. Even if this next release takes years, that’ll be just enough time to wring everything out of Deliverance 2 before wanting to move on properly.

