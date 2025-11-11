Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 devs want to "establish ourselves as the new kings of RPG," and the studio's future "will definitely be immersive RPGs"

"We believe that we have our own formula here"

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 dialogue
(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 developer Warhorse Studios plans to cement itself as RPG royalty, promising its future is in "immersive RPGs."

Just in case there was any concern that Warhorse would emerge from celebrating Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's commercial and critical success with a bullet hell roguelike construction site management sim, you can take a deep sigh of relief. It's gonna keep making RPGs, and probably really good ones like Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.