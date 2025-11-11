Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 devs want to "establish ourselves as the new kings of RPG," and the studio's future "will definitely be immersive RPGs"

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 developer Warhorse Studios plans to cement itself as RPG royalty, promising its future is in "immersive RPGs."

Just in case there was any concern that Warhorse would emerge from celebrating Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's commercial and critical success with a bullet hell roguelike construction site management sim, you can take a deep sigh of relief. It's gonna keep making RPGs, and probably really good ones like Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

"The one and only thing I can promise you, that's also why I'm pushing for that RPG [Golden Joystick award]," said Warhorse communications director Tobi Stolz-Zwilling during a preview event for the upcoming Mysteria Ecclesiae DLC.

"We, at Warhorse Studios, absolutely feel at home in the RPG genre. We want to establish ourselves as the new kings of RPG. We believe that we have our own formula here, and that we define them in a specific way, and our next project will go the same direction. It will definitely be immersive RPGs."

If Warhorse had said anything like this before the launch of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, a game in contention for Game of the Year alongside Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Donkey Kong Bananza, and Hollow Knight: Silksong, it would've sounded pretty silly. The original Kingdom Come is a respectably ambitious RPG with graphics that were ahead of its time, but the sequel is an improvement in virtually every way. Assuming Warhorse's next game is yet another mechanical and visual refinement of the same core pillars, the Prague-based studio could indeed rub shoulders with RPG greats like Larian, Bethesda, and CDPR.

In the meantime, here are the best RPGs you can play right now.