The battle to steal the Disco Elysium successor's spotlight continues as former and current ZA/UM devs reveal teasers for their new RPGs simultaneously

The battle to steal the Disco Elysium successor's spotlight continues, as the original RPG's studio ZA/UM and a new indie studio featuring former developers from ZA/UM, Rockstar, and more have revealed details about their new games at the exact same time.

Last October, the aforementioned new indie studio Longdue revealed it was working on a psychological RPG billed as a spiritual successor to Disco Elysium . This RPG was later revealed to be called Hopetown, but on the very same day as that initial announcement was made, another new studio (called Dark Math Games), also composed of different former ZA/UM devs, revealed its own spiritual successor called XXX Nightshift . The timing was truly bizarre, but hey, it was a pretty great day for any fans of the award-winning 2019 RPG.

Now, if you can believe it, a very similar situation has surfaced exactly five months on. This time, Longdue is back with a teaser trailer for Hopetown, and while it leaves more questions than answers about the plot, we very excitingly hear the voice of Disco Elysium narrator Lenval Brown, who the trailer confirms is now involved with voice acting, character, and narrative at the studio. You can take a look below.

Hopetown - Kickstarter Video Preview - YouTube Watch On

But wait, there's more. This time, Longdue isn't competing with another studio formed by devs who once worked at ZA/UM, but ZA/UM itself. The Disco Elysium studio has now unveiled Project C4 – an all-new espionage RPG which "blends player introspection, deep character-driven dialogue, and high-stakes encounters steered by dice rolls." Players will step into the shoes of an Operant, "locked in a vicious, clandestine struggle for truth and influence."

PROJECT [C4] - Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Unlike Hopetown, C4 hasn't been explicitly advertised as a Disco Elysium spiritual successor, but obviously, with it coming from the same original studio with some former Disco Elysium devs still on the team, and the fact that it fits into the RPG space, the comparison is inevitable. At the time of writing, it's not been revealed when either game is going to be released, but Hopetown's Kickstarter campaign will begin on March 17.

