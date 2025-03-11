The battle to steal the Disco Elysium successor's spotlight continues as former and current ZA/UM devs reveal teasers for their new RPGs simultaneously

News
By
published

ZA/UM's new RPG is called Project C4

Official art for Hopetown, featuring a group of miners looking towards the camera.
(Image credit: Longdue Games)

The battle to steal the Disco Elysium successor's spotlight continues, as the original RPG's studio ZA/UM and a new indie studio featuring former developers from ZA/UM, Rockstar, and more have revealed details about their new games at the exact same time.

Last October, the aforementioned new indie studio Longdue revealed it was working on a psychological RPG billed as a spiritual successor to Disco Elysium. This RPG was later revealed to be called Hopetown, but on the very same day as that initial announcement was made, another new studio (called Dark Math Games), also composed of different former ZA/UM devs, revealed its own spiritual successor called XXX Nightshift. The timing was truly bizarre, but hey, it was a pretty great day for any fans of the award-winning 2019 RPG.

Now, if you can believe it, a very similar situation has surfaced exactly five months on. This time, Longdue is back with a teaser trailer for Hopetown, and while it leaves more questions than answers about the plot, we very excitingly hear the voice of Disco Elysium narrator Lenval Brown, who the trailer confirms is now involved with voice acting, character, and narrative at the studio. You can take a look below.

Hopetown - Kickstarter Video Preview - YouTube Hopetown - Kickstarter Video Preview - YouTube
Watch On

But wait, there's more. This time, Longdue isn't competing with another studio formed by devs who once worked at ZA/UM, but ZA/UM itself. The Disco Elysium studio has now unveiled Project C4 – an all-new espionage RPG which "blends player introspection, deep character-driven dialogue, and high-stakes encounters steered by dice rolls." Players will step into the shoes of an Operant, "locked in a vicious, clandestine struggle for truth and influence."

PROJECT [C4] - Teaser Trailer - YouTube PROJECT [C4] - Teaser Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Unlike Hopetown, C4 hasn't been explicitly advertised as a Disco Elysium spiritual successor, but obviously, with it coming from the same original studio with some former Disco Elysium devs still on the team, and the fact that it fits into the RPG space, the comparison is inevitable. At the time of writing, it's not been revealed when either game is going to be released, but Hopetown's Kickstarter campaign will begin on March 17.

While you're here, be sure to check out our roundup of the best RPGs you can play now.

See more Games News
Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
News Writer

I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Disco Elysium
Baldur's Gate 3 Karlach actor hits out at RPG devs trying to recruit them for their Disco Elysium successors: "Miss me with that casting call"
The Blood of Dawnwalker: A screenshot of the vampire Brencis holding up a crown during the trailer for the upcoming game.
Blood of Dawnwalker devs explain how the vampire RPG's "narrative sandbox" builds on what they were "known for crafting" in games like The Witcher 3
The Blood of Dawnwalker: A screenshot of the vampire Brencis holding up a crown during the trailer for the upcoming game.
The Witcher 3 devs created a Jekyll & Hyde-style character for their new vampire RPG "because nobody yet has done that"
The Witcher 4 screenshot showing the stunning Unreal Engine 5 fidelity
The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2077 devs praise and support vampire RPG from former CDPR staff: "These games have shared lineage and shared values"
A logo for Absurdaverse, the new game from Dan Houser&#039;s Absurd Ventures, with massive cast of modern-fantasy characters lined up behind it.
Rockstar Games co-founder and GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 writer Dan Houser's new studio shows off its "story-driven action-comedy"
The Blood of Dawnwalker
Former CDPR lead says "experimental" new open world vampire RPG The Blood of Dawnwalker will "push the genre forward" a lot like The Witcher 3: "The risk is worth the reward"
Latest in RPGs
Official art for Hopetown, featuring a group of miners looking towards the camera.
The battle to steal the Disco Elysium successor's spotlight continues as former and current ZA/UM devs reveal teasers for their new RPGs simultaneously
Horizon Forbidden West
Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy is the star of Sony's leaked AI-powered character prototype, which allows users to ask questions to an unsettling, emotionless version of the protagonist
Atomfall screenshot
Fallout: New Vegas is a big inspiration for Atomfall, which is why you’ll be able to kill every NPC in post-apocalyptic Cumbria
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows' transmog looks set to combine the best of Odyssey and Vahalla to make changing my drip easier than ever
Stardew Valley Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mod Baldur&#039;s Village
Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke gives his official approval to the Stardew Valley mod that brings the D&D RPG to Pelican Town
The Witcher 3 lead says "not many games" were trying to match the RPG back in 2015, and that meant "there was a risk" to making it in the first place
Latest in News
Jack Quaid in Novocaine
The Boys star Jack Quaid's commitment to the bit is unmatched as his latest marketing stunt for upcoming action movie Novocaine goes viral
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again had Disney Plus' biggest premiere of 2025, but its viewership is lower than Agatha All Along and The Acolyte
Beyond the Ice Palace 2
After 37 years, this Commodore 64 classic returns with a new Metroidvania sequel that gives serious old-school Castlevania vibes
The House of the Dead first look &#039;Test Subjects&#039;
Resident Evil director offers update on his horror movie adaptation of Until Dawn-sounding video game from over 20 years ago: "It's going to be very, very scary"
Official art for Hopetown, featuring a group of miners looking towards the camera.
The battle to steal the Disco Elysium successor's spotlight continues as former and current ZA/UM devs reveal teasers for their new RPGs simultaneously
True Detective
Matthew McConaughey still thinks his own season of True Detective is the best one: "It was one of the great events in TV"
More about rpg
Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy is the star of Sony's leaked AI-powered character prototype, which allows users to ask questions to an unsettling, emotionless version of the protagonist
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot

Assassin's Creed Shadows' transmog looks set to combine the best of Odyssey and Vahalla to make changing my drip easier than ever
Three SteelSeries QcK Performance mouse pads on a wooden desk

I didn't expect to prefer a coarser mouse pad, but SteelSeries' new QcK Performance range has changed my mind
See more latest
Most Popular
Beyond the Ice Palace 2
After 37 years, this Commodore 64 classic returns with a new Metroidvania sequel that gives serious old-school Castlevania vibes
The House of the Dead first look &#039;Test Subjects&#039;
Resident Evil director offers update on his horror movie adaptation of Until Dawn-sounding video game from over 20 years ago: "It's going to be very, very scary"
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again had Disney Plus' biggest premiere of 2025, but its viewership is lower than Agatha All Along and The Acolyte
Jack Quaid in Novocaine
The Boys star Jack Quaid's commitment to the bit is unmatched as his latest marketing stunt for upcoming action movie Novocaine goes viral
Catherine Sarah Hook and Zac Burgess in Cruel Intentions
A TV remake of a '90s cult classic movie has been canceled by Prime Video after only one season
True Detective
Matthew McConaughey still thinks his own season of True Detective is the best one: "It was one of the great events in TV"
Diego Luna in Andor season 2
Andor season 2 showrunner Tony Gilroy calls Cassian “Star Wars Jesus” ahead of the show’s return on Disney Plus
Logitech PowerPlay 2 mouse pad graphic with mouse hovering over the top of a setup
Logitech just refreshed its wireless charging gaming mouse pad, and it might finally be cheap enough to be worthwhile
Fortnite&#039;s Lara croft skin in front of a building
Fortnite has had Tomb Raider's Lara Croft locked away in battle pass exclusivity jail for almost 4 years, but she's reportedly getting a new skin very soon
Julian McMahon as Doctor Doom in 2005&#039;s Fantastic Four
The Doctor Doom actor from 2005's Fantastic Four thinks Robert Downey Jr.'s take on the role in the next Avengers movies will be "pretty extraordinary": "I love watching his work"