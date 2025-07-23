Deltarune was the best-selling Switch 2 eShop game at launch, beating everything from Mario Kart World to No Man's Sky

The Switch 2 launch has come and gone, and it seems one of the biggest winners of the release was Deltarune. The Undertale follow-up was the best-selling game on the eShop during the console's launch month, beating out even Nintendo's own first-party launch titles and some venerable third-party favorites.

Deltarune was the best-selling eShop game of June, based on units sold across six major markets, according to a recent report from analyst group Newzoo. Combining data from the US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy, Deltarune beats out Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour in the number two spot and Mario Kart World in third.

It might be a bit of a shock seeing Mario Kart World, by far the most notable Switch 2 launch title, in third place, but remember that we're only talking about digital eShop sales here - physical retail units, which likely make up a fair bit of Mario Kart World's sales, aren't counted in this estimation.

The fourth and fifth place titles in this ranking, Minecraft and No Man's Sky, also show how eager new console buyers were to put the system through its paces with familiar games. And, of course, it demonstrates the enduring appeal of those two old favorites.

In any case, the big winner here is Deltarune. It managed to top Nintendo's digital charts, and had a PC launch so successful it seemed to even crash Steam's servers. Not a bad run for a follow-up to what was once just a niche little indie RPG.

